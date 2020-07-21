  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Jaw dropping makeup looks that stole the show

You know you can always count on Bollywood beauties to put their glamorous foot forward. Here are our top 5 glam looks!
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 04:22 pm
Bollywood beauties have been known for their impeccable taste in fashion. But, like we all know it's the glam that can make or break the look. While we've seen a lot of makeup fails over the years, it'll be disrespectful to not mention our favourites! So, here are top 5 makeup looks that set the bar too damn high! 

Deepika Padukone

When you talk about makeup it is hard to mess this glamorous look by Deepika Padukone. She took the Cannes red carpet by the storm as she stabbed wearing a gorgeous Ashi studio gown. What stole the show makeup look that literally made jaws drop. Smokey eyes with a flawless base and nude lips did make quite the impact on the international carpet and topped all charts! 

Katrina Kaif

Actress turned into a makeup entrepreneur surely knows a thing or two when it comes to all things beauty. She surely knows all the right ways to glam up for any outfit that comes her way. While most of her red carpet glam looks have managed to steal the show, this particular one has our heart. While her floral lehenga was quite on trend, it was her makeup look that stood out. Neutral tones with impeccable contouring and perfect brows paired with a nude lip took away the cake. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee is definitely ruling when it comes to international red carpets but when we talk about our favourite makeup look, it is pretty close to the homeland. She made quite the statement as she walked down the desi route in a Sabyasachi saree and traditional makeup. A red lip with a neutral base and a hint of kohl made for a jaw-dropping glam! 

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma knows all the right ways to steal the show and in spite of having such a gorgeous lehenga, he made sure all eyes were on her. Smudged kohl with neutral lips and base is a celebrity go-to but it's just something about it on her that makes a statement!

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Known for her signature makeup look, it'll be pretty stupid of us not to mention her on our list. Glowing base and flawless smudged kohl look always manages to steal the show but this particular look has our heart. With bronzed glow and brown on the eyes, her signature look was given a natural smokey twist that we absolutely love! 

Whose makeup look do you like more? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram getty images

