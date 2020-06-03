Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: THIS new makeup trend is taking over the net & its time to give it a try

Its time to think out of the box and opt for coloured eyeshadow. It is the biggest trend of 2020 and this is how you can recreate the look just like your favourite celebrities.

After the world went crazy over the no-makeup makeup look, things have changed drastically and the makeup trend of 2020 requires you to go all out. Coloured eyes with any and every attire is all that’s raging on the internet right now. From beauty bloggers to celebrities and makeup artists, everyone is trying their hands on this new trend. While we are all locked inside, we took a look back to find inspiration to rock coloured eyeshadow like a pro and here’s how you can do it just like your favourite celebrity.

Katrina Kaif made a great case for her coloured eye look as she opted for an exact same shade like her pantsuit. Kat let her eyes do the talking and kept the rest of her glam to a minimum. She styled her bold makeup look with an equally bold wet hairstyle making it for a flawless look.

If you have a minimal dress like Deepika Padukone, it’s time to glam up and let the eyes have all the attention. Go for a bolder winged look that will add structure and dimension to the face. Just like Kat, DP also let her eyes do the talking but instead of going for an open hairdo, she pulled her hair back in a bun.

PeeCee gave major boss lady vibes in a black and white suit. However, she switched things up by adding colour to the eye. So, next time, you have a boring or monochromatic outfit and need that extra bit of oomph, coloured eyes is your answer.

Sonam made quite a quirky statement with her printed Anamika Khanna ensemble, what made the outfit shine brighter was the yellow eyeshadow the diva glammed up with. This is a great style tip for people who love quirky ensemble and need that extra touch of colour.

The OG of coloured eyes, Aish made a great case for coloured eyeshadow as she wore it on the Cannes red carpet. The diva made quite a statement as she wore turquoise on her eyes and paired it with a glamorous ensemble.

Who according to you rocked the coloured eye look the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

