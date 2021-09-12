Deepika Padukone to Khushi Kapoor: When celebs showed how to paint your eyes peppy and pretty

Just the way fashion isn’t about rules, so should be your makeup game. Let go of days when a black eyeliner was all that you fell in love with. Try colourful makeup that probably will never lose its glam power anytime soon. Think of how a look hits just right with your outfit and that's something the beauty palette can do with ease.

Here are the looks that pleased hour hearts and remain a favourite even today. Need we give you some inspiration that will help you nail any look? Here’s an edit of B-town divas who put out fail-proof looks and it’s say to safe we’re going to wear these often. Kiara Advani isn’t all about a simple kohl eyeliner, she’s pushed the envelope with neon yellow eyeliner before and this time around she painted her eyelids all green. This one is apt for the girl who loves to keep it funky when the boredom of a glittery gold eyeshadow kicks in. Pick out a strappy top and a necklace that complements your party outfit. Tip: Keep your lip shade subtle and your skin matte.

Beautiful blues. ’s Instagram is an inspo guide for a novice as well as a pro makeup artist. She shows that a good colour play can never mess it up for you. To decode this look for you, take a royal blue eyeshadow and draw a flick. Highlight the winged eyeliner in black and a sky blue glittery liquid eyeliner can be used to create that teary effect. You can skip the latter and try the former when you’re ready to go for a party. Keep your pout pink and cute.

went all-out at Met Gala with this purple eyeshadow look. With her upper lids winged right in purple, her lower lash line was coloured in silver glitter. Her eye makeup was amped up with mascara, neatly groomed eyebrows, and a maroon pout. Looking like an absolute princess in a pink gown, she brought all the shine we need with elan.

Sunshine is always on our mind with Sara Ali Khan bringing the magic to the table every single time. A little dash of yellow when teamed with pink makes for a cutesy look and here’s how right we are.

Did someone say the more colour the better? We’ll say the best! Jonas donned a dual-toned eye makeup look for Met Gala 2019. While black and pink covered her upper lids, a blue eyeliner painted the lower lash line vibrant. An extended flick in silver and volumised eyelashes with little black and little white looked other-worldly.

Have you tried a colourful eye makeup look? Share your experience with us.

