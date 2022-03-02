Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: 5 stars who showed how to twin outfits with eye makeup in the most glam way

Does living the high-glam life mentally feel extra soothing? Let's make it happen for real. If you're one of those who can't get enough of taking monotone looks out on a spin, we're here to teach you how makeup that stays in sync with your ensemble can churn out bomb looks for you that will surely raise many eyebrows. Here are a few references from Bollywood divas that sprang to our minds and these will cure all style blues with a fresh dose of energy.

Kriti Sanon

Most of us have our archives populated with pink makeup and it feels as though breaking up with this hue is never on our minds. While your dress looks all sparkly and feathery, use a complimenting eyeshadow as pink that's powered with glitter to make a statement. Go completely matchy-matchy by having your lips painted all pink.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Winter is almost behind us and summer is doing its subtle rounds already. So, let's say life without drama feels incomplete. If you want to spruce up your regular eyeliner game, here's the very beautiful diva who took a gorgeous eye makeup look to the Festival de Cannes. While her gown was a true piece of elegance, her winged eyeliner with blue sequins brought a share of charm. Yes, this is one heck of a spot-light stealing look, isn't it?

Deepika Padukone

A regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival but always the one to do a bold, sensational look like no other. She swore by a monochrome bandwagon dressed in a one-shoulder gown, her eye makeup was just as mesmerising with a stroke of cat-eye that brought its share of shimmer as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Let your eyes smoke up some glam! Nothing as sure-fire as smokey-eye makeup and who is as perfectly natty as Bebo to show us how to pull off one? She brought all of the undying panache of black together with her sleeveless ensemble and eyeshadow.

Malaika Arora

Blue is the reigning colour although not new, it's got a beauteous way to make people swoon over its prettiness time and again. Clad in a cyan-blue dress that saw every bit of intense shine, Mala's winged eyeliner look, if emulated, can make for an edgy and stand-out look. Looks just so warm to be ignored.

Which diva's look do you wish to re-create? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 10 of Alia Bhatt's earrings from Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions that are massively bedazzling