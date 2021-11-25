Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon: Divas who showed us how to welcome glitter season with eye makeup looks

Too many beauty trends are being kicked off and we understand how dizzy it can get for a makeup fanatic. Lots to try and to send a few into retirement mode, but what's more iconic than glitter eye makeup for this wedding and soon-to-arrive festive season. Don't we all know Christmas is all about glittering up? To be an all expert in all things glam just like Bollywood divas, grab your makeup kitty and get swiping with your brushes.

Deepika Padukone and all sorts of eyeliners have always been a charming story. Oh, not to forget the black smokey eyes which play as her go-to. When your interest does not lie in black kohl, go for a soft brown smokey eye look and ensure to highlight your lower lash line as well. The obvious finishing touches should be offered by gold glitter eyeshadow, a winged eyeliner, groomed eyebrows, and mascara. Key point: Go for a lighter shade of lipstick so it doesn’t overshadow your eye makeup.

Fan of winged eye makeup? Only a bright blue can keep your party night look edgy. Go for a cobalt/royal blue eyeshadow pencil to get your wing right. You can amp up the intensity of the colour with a matching eyeshadow pigment and outline the pigment you’ve applied on the upper lid with a liquid glitter blue eyeliner to give it extra definition. A complementing eyeliner game will serve you well shows Khushi Kapoor.

A gold glitter eyeshadow works a miracle at all times, not just when you have your party outfits on. Wear a desi kurta suit like Tara Sutaria and see what’s waiting for you. She served us with inspiration so big yesterday from Benaras. We loved the details of kohl-rimmed eyes, volumizing mascara, cheeks brushed with blush, eyebrows filled-in, jazzy glitter eyeshadow, pink lipstick, and matte skin. The vintage hairdo was so fabulous that it had it prettified with roses. Look at her gleaming all pretty!

When all you read is G for glitter and glamour. If there’s anyone who knows how to experiment and lives in it all-out, it’s always Kriti Sanon. She doesn’t fear an outfit or an unconventional makeup look. Name the colour and her makeup artist will be quick to tell you it’s done already. They’re a trendy bunch and here’s something you should emulate if pink is your favourite hue. Let the focus be on your pink glitter eyeshadow and this should tell you a thick stroke of eyeliner should help you get through the look stunningly whilst a single shot of mascara does the eyelash-enhancing bit to conclude the look.

Staying dedicated to gold glitter won’t do you wrong. If you do not want to go for a kohl-rimmed look, try this incredibly awesome look. When you have a sequin mini dress as a party-accentuating piece as Malaika Arora’s, a gold eyeshadow will only bring in more oomph. Sweep gold eyeshadow on your eyelids, highlight the outer corners and the crease of your eyes with brown eye pencil. Using black kohl or a brown would do the cut as well to let your waterline own its share of the spotlight.

