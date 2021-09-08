Deepika Padukone launches global lifestyle brand, will kick off with science backed skincare & beauty products

The most sought-after actress in the industry today has to be . The 35-year-old actress who will not just be starring but also producing her next Hollywood film, is taking large strides within the country as well and is all set to launch a homegrown global lifestyle brand, where the first focus will be on beauty and skincare.

If you've ever wondered what the Padmaavat actor's skincare routine entails and all that goes on her skin, this news will be a treat to not just her fans but beauty and skincare enthusiasts as well. Currently, the skincare industry is thriving with a number of celebrities dipping their toes into it. Recently, and Nene were some of the celebrities who took to their Youtube channels to give their fans a peek at what their routine is.

The products launched by the brand are said to be backed by science and the products are said to be rolled out by 2022. The diva who is also an advocate of mental health is set to put India on the world map with her products. The brand that is said to be rooted in India will have a global appeal to it, much like the founder herself, according to a statement DP released.

We can't wait to see what the actress has in store! Are you excited for the products to roll out? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Curious about getting radiant skin with activated charcoal? Shahnaz Husain tells us how it works