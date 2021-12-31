Deepika Padukone to Malaika Arora: 8 BOLD and HOT makeup looks of stars to try asap for NYE

Bidding goodbye to 2021 may be easy or gruelling for some but saying hello to a new year shouldn't be anywhere close to daunting. Here's to new and humble beginnings that can be ringed in by you on a grand glam note even at home. It's the last day of the year and may we give you a reason to paint a picture that entails an explosion of art, fun, and quirk tonight before you countdown to 12? It's NYE, so let your makeup speak for itself.

If you've always been at a baffling battle whether to stick to a subtle or a maximal makeup look, here's your answer for the night. Go bold, or do nothing. Let's take some impeccable notes from Bollywood beauties and make it a night to cherish.

Leading the pack of a stellar makeup edit, Deepika Padukone in a custom-made Gauri and Nainika black strapless gown for 83's movie promotions, recently showed us how to elevate our eye makeup game with black double winged eyeliner. The rest of your look can stay minimal with monochrome pink makeup.

May you be as bright as the starry night sky today. Dressed in a Naeem Khan's satin pink gown, Ananya Panday showed us how to play with glitter right. Slap on a highlighter and blend pink eyeshadow with gloss for an extra lustrous effect. Let your lips match and keep your cheeks all pretty with blush.

Why keep it basic when you can look ultra-stunning in blue? The Iris georgette saree set from Anita Dongre and her eyeshadow is supremely well gelled. Teal blue powder decked up the inner corners of her eyes and went halfway through the lids. The rest you can cover with smokey eye makeup or go for a single-tone shade of your choice. Give your eyebrows a lift with mascara for a good dose of volume. colour up your pout in a satin finish pink lipstick and spread blush on your cheeks.

If moving away from Kohl-rimmed eye makeup isn't on your mind and if you're not an eyeshadow girl, try this makeup as seen on Alia Bhatt. She often goes for au naturel looks, but this magical play of kohl, brown, and black smokey eye looks classy with her mini dress by Yousef Akbar. Run a highlighter on your dorsum (nose) and stick to a nude lipstick.

Think ever-trending, think neon green. This is the kind of party you should have tonight. The volume of your glam needs to be loud and supremely eccentric. Kriti Sanon warmed up Alina Anwar Couture's mini sequin dress with a shimmery purple eyeliner pencil. If you can't find it, swipe your eyeshadow on and give your eyes some added definition with a translucent mascara.

If you're a makeup newbie who doesn't want to spend the entire night getting your eye makeup right, go for a vivid shot with lipstick. This look on Shraddha Kapoor can make the cut for you. If you're giving a black coordinated outfit a go just like this queen in Ayesha Depala's creation, pick out an orangish-red matte lipstick and use kohl or eyeliner to enhance your eyes. Leave the inner corners of your eyes bare and start it from the middle and end it at the corners. Don't miss out on grooming your eyebrows.

Let their eyes sparkle. Showing us that sky's the limit when shimmer is in the picture, Janhvi Kapoor looked stupendous in Rahul Mishra's floral embroidered lehenga. Her eye makeup was well layered up in gold, black eyeliner, and voluminised mascara suited her perfectly. Apply lipstick and blush that looks best and goes with your OOTN. Highlighter is definitely key, dab it well.

Red and black. Enough said. Consider this as your direct ticket to make a breathtaking case. And, only someone as fierce and ravishing as Malaika Arora can get this spot-on. Let's emulate it, pick a vivid red matte lipstick and lock up the colour by dabbing setting powder. For your eyes, choose gold shimmery eyeshadow and use a makeup brush to spread the pigment. A kohl pencil and mascara can accentuate it well and nothing like a good promising highlighter.

Which diva's look do you wish to replicate? Let us know in the comments below.

