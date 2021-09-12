Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi to Kareena Kapoor: Beauty Roundup: The BEST beauty diva of the week

Another week passed by, and some stunning beauties looked their best this week. Bollywood is filled with the lovely beautiful faces of divas. And we try to embrace it by sharing those with you. We are back with another beauty round-up with last week's looks of some pretty Bolly-queens.

From Deepika to Khushi to Katrina, we are going to take you through the best beauties one by one from the week gone by.

Deepika never fails to impress us with her looks. She and her subtle makeup choice have become a signature statement of her style. DP donned dewy makeup with sultry brown eyes and smoked eyeliner. Her natural filled arched brows, nude lips and blush cheeks added charm to her look. To complete the look, the actress tied her hair back into a low bun.

This makeup look is perfect and can be taken from the desk to dinner.

If we talk about the Gen Z divas, Khushi is definitely one of them. Not in the industry yet, the girl has made some style statement in the town. Recently, she uploaded a selfie and she looked like a bomb. Khushi wore a simple makeup look with sultry brown eyes, filled arched brows, pink lips and blush cheeks. Her hair was parted from the middle into side-swept curls.

Such simple makeup but she looked all glam. What do you think?

In the past week, the Thalaivii actress has made a sensation over the internet. For the promotion of her new movie, Kangana chose some stunning retro attire. Kangana's dewy makeup with subtle nude eyes and nude lips look our hearts away. Especially, she amazed us with her hairstyles. Middle parted sleek hair braided as a headband took us to the 60's era.

Nora Fatehi

The dance queen has proved that she is the beauty queen as well. Nora has killed in her every look and her recent one was no less than others. She looked every bit of a beautiful goddess and we are in awe. Nora donned a sultry brown-toned look with nude eyes and lips and contoured face. With her brows all filled and mascara on her eyelashes, she looked flawless. Her loose waves complemented her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

When talking about beauty, how can we miss Kareena, the DIVA of Bollywood. Kareena is setting new trends making her leisurewear as glam and chic as her party wear. Yes, Kareena wore a glam makeup look with her athleisure wear. With winged eyeliner, filled arched brows, contoured face and blush lips, the K3G actress looked totally chic. Her barely-there waves added the extra oomph to the classy look.

Do you opt for classy makeup with your chilling outfits as well?

Real beauty lies in one's own natural skin. Katrina has proved that she is more comfortable in her own skin than makeup. For the shoot of her new movie, the actress is in Turkey. Her no-makeup look with naturally filled brows, a hint of mascara and lip tint looked glamorous. A perfect look for a day out. Katrina let her raw wavy hair mix up with her natural makeup look.

What do you think about these looks and who do you think was the BEST?

Tell us in the comments down below.