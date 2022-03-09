Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 6 Divas who showed how to perfect the gothic lipstick game

Are you that person who never passes a day without a swipe of lipstick? If your answer is a yes, we're happy to be a part of your club. There's absolutely nothing wrong with counting on a little something that can uplift our mood. The magic lies in the colour you pick and let's say, at times taking the bold leap can be the game-changing glam you never know you'd love. Today we're all for letting the inner goth in us stand out and hence we have an array of references to keep you sorted (makeup-wise).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Can't and won't shy away from experimenting? Yes queen, here's your colour pick. Lit up your pout with a fossil grey matte lipstick and try to pick an eyeliner that matches. Wear this hue with anything black or white. You'll be on a slaying rut for life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Do you call yourself a romantic lover of red lipsticks? We do too but this dark and heart-stealing maroon hue make us want to change teams. It's safe to say, this colour has our hearts and as a showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika, Bebo looked the most fabulous on stage as her lipstick complemented her strapless black gown.

Deepika Padukone

Calling all the avid lovers of all things red and some more red. The Gehraiyaan star was on a back-to-back hot style parade as she promoted her movie. Love it when they say take it to your heart and start with a bang, it's exactly what Shaleena Nathani did. She styled the starlet in a latex body-hugging dress and rounded out her look with a mahogany-hued matte lipstick.

Kylie Jenner

A true mania for metallic! Black is just so flattering, you'll love this hue in all its forms. The makeup mogul made a strong case with a shiny pout. Love it looks with her graphic tee on display.

Hailey Bieber

If you're worried that your sequin dress will own all the spotlight, here's the supermodel who showed how to share it in equal parts. Smart and a smashing move, indeed! Keep your skin glowing with a highlighter and get black lipstick to leave a hot mark.

Whose look screams gothic the loudest? Let us know in the comments below.

