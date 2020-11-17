Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of experimental eyeliner: 6 times she carried off different liner styles

Enhancing her large, doe-eyes, Deepika Padukone has time and again proved that if she has to experiment with makeup, it will be eyeliner.

One of the easiest and best ways to give your eyes more definition instantly is to apply eyeliner. It gives an illusion of bigger eyes and easily makes them pop without eyeshadow either. It is a part of almost every girl's simple makeup routine and one Bollywood diva who is a fan of it and has always been open to experimenting with different eyeliner styles is . Here are all the different eyeliner styles she has sported and aced, proving that she can do no wrong!

Winged eyeliner

To enhance her desi look, all Deepika Padukone did was flicked the eyeliner outwards towards her hairline. This enhanced her eyes, making them look bigger and more elongated. Safe to say she aced the look!

Graphic eyeliner

For a more experimental look, Padukone didn't line her eyes on top but went for a heavy black eyeliner at the bottom, making for an experimental look, perfect to wear to the Cannes film festival.

Cat eyeliner

Looking glamorous, Deepika also aced the cat eyeliner style by expanding its thickness, covering her entire hood, enhancing the brown of her eyes. Topped off with mascara, this look is perfect to elevate an outfit for a festive occasion.

Short winged liner

If you aren't too sure about graphic eyes or the elongated winged liner, this eyeliner style is perfect for you. All you need to do is define your eyes with a gel eyeliner on your top lid and add a small flick to it that isn't too dramatic. Line your lower lash line with a simple defined kohl stick for a dramatic effect.

Invisible eyeliner

If you're just hopping on to the makeup bandwagon and want to take things slow, this eyeliner style is what you ought to begin with. This works best with the eyeliner pen and all you need to do, is draw a thin line as close to your lash line. It gives the illusion of longer and fuller lashes and naturally highlights your eyes. Deepika Padukone has aced this style as well!

Smokey liner

For a more bold look, take inspiration from Deepika's dark and smokey eyes that she paired with a red lip to create a dramatic look. Perfect for a night out with your girls, this look is one that is easy to create with just some dark eyeshadow and a precise liner. All you need to do is blend the two!

Which of Deepika's eyeliner styles are you most inspired by? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif to Diana Penty: ALL the stars who donned pink outfits this Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×