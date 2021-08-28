Deepika Padukone’s LATEST makeup look is a stunner! Here’s how you can easily recreate it

When it comes to fashion and beauty icons in Bollywood, is a name that you just cannot skip! Over the years, the reigning queen of the film industry has had quite the journey when it comes to makeup looks - from thin, arched eyebrows and shimmery eyeshadows to her signature sultry eye moments, thick defined brows and minimal base, she has come a long way!

The paparazzi spotted Deepika looking stunning and utterly glamorous at the film city on Friday evening. She was seen wearing lustrous faux latex trousers, paired with a quirky black and white bustier top and metallic-toned stilettos. The best thing about this ensemble that we simply couldn’t help but be fascinated by, was her on-point, sultry makeup look! Here’s how it looked closeup, in the LATEST photo we found -

Are you a fan already? We are too, which is why we couldn’t wait to recreate it for ourselves! We have decoded this look of hers - here’s a step-by-step guide to achieve the flawless makeup look that Deepika donned last night!

1. Prep your skin

To achieve a base as flawless as Deepika’s, it is absolutely essential to prep your skin well before you begin to apply makeup products. This ensures your makeup blends smoothly, lasts longer and your skin beneath it all stays fresh as ever! On freshly cleansed skin, spritz a little bit of toner to tighten your pores and gently exfoliate, then pat some serum on and lock the moisture and hydration with a lightweight moisturiser. Here are some products you can use -

2. Primer. Is. A. Must.

A primer essentially makes your skin an even canvas for makeup application. Not only does it fade the appearance of pores and blemishes, it also ensures vibrant, true colours of products to come forward, protects your pores from accumulating products, and makes the makeup ‘stick’ on for longer! Have a look at this one which is the perfect start for a flawless finish!

3. Clean and minimal base

Have a look at Deepika’s picture again - do you notice that all the focus is on her eyes and statement brows? That is our goal, and the best way of doing that is to keep our base makeup minimal and neutral. To do that, apply a lightweight, medium coverage foundation with SPF content, and buff it all over the face and neck using a buffing brush. This will give you a naturally radiant finish. Use only dot-sized amounts of concealer on strategic areas like the inner and outer corners of the eye, sides of the nostrils and the corners of the mouth, and blend well.

4. Contouring is out, sculpting is in!

When doing a full face of makeup, it becomes necessary to enhance the natural contours of your face, but heavy contouring is not the way to do it anymore! Ditch your dark contour sticks, and use a powder bronzer instead. With a light hand, simply brush a matte bronzer just below your jawline, the outer edges of your forehead and blend with a natural blush on your outer cheekbones to achieve warm toned, naturally snatched features like Deepika! Make sure to subtly highlight your cheek and brow bones at their highest - where the light hits.

5. Spend time defining your eyebrows

All of Deepika’s signature makeup looks lay heavy emphasis on her thick, bushy brows which can take major credit for her powerfully feminine appeal! To achieve similar results, you must define the shape of your brows using a naturally brown pigment, preferably a pencil that gives you more control, that matches the colour of your hair. Use the pigmented tip to create upward strokes to fill in the gaps, putting more pressure as you reach the brow tips. Use a spoolie to brush through and blend the product well.

A pro tip is to apply a fine line of concealer on the top and bottom of your brows after this for a clean, well-defined shape!

6. The sultry eyes

We finally got to the star of this makeup look! To create those sultry eyes, simply apply a brown eyeshadow all over your lid and a bit on your lower lash line. Then, blend a darker brown or smokey black starting close to the upper lash line, with upward and outward brush strokes. Use a black kajal pencil on your lower waterline, and smudge it a little using the tip of your finger. To finish off, use a curling mascara for lashes that wow! Check out these products -

7. Nude lip

Following the same logic as that of the neutral base, Deepika wore a warm nude shade on her lips that would complement her eye makeup, instead of taking the attention away from it. Here is a creamy matte lipstick in the closest match to the shade she is wearing -

8. Setting spray

To make sure your masterpiece doesn’t budge or crack, and stays looking fresh for longer, spritz this mattifying setting spray and you’re ready to go!

