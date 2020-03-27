Deepika Padukone to Taylor Swift: The celebrity guide to style medium length hair for every occasion

With boredom upon us, many are taking to chopping off their locks at home! Check out how you can sport cropped locks for any occasion.

Chopping one's hair at home is never a good idea. But we're all at such a stage where we are just looking for something to do. While many times cuts can go exactly as planned, over times it does create quite a mess, causing us to chop it off further. Worry not, for a lot of celebrities are sporting the cropped 'do lately, making us wonder if it is an all-new trend to look forward to. It also makes us believe that short hair is not a bad idea!

Check out how your favourite celebrities are sporting the look.

For the most sophisticated looks of all, Deepika Padukone's stylish new 'do is the easiest look to rock all year round. We particularly love her flat-ironed look that gave her locks a sleek finish, perfect for a look where you want to mean business.

Jonas

When you have thick hair, tame it up by bundling your locks into well-styled curls like Mrs. Jonas. We particularly love how Priyanka Chopra styled her tumbled waves and pinned a section back behind her ears so it didn't overwhelm her face.

Anne Hathaway

When you aren't too confident about dealing with your cropped locks, take inspiration from Anne Hathaway on how to pull off a classy up do. It is sure to make you look effortlessly chic and classic at the same time.

Sophie Turner

For the ultimate rocker-chic look, take cue from Sophie Turner on how to let you hair just be, with a basic blow-dry. Instead, highlight your look with your eyes and makeup while letting your hair frame your face.

Taylor Swift

Ain't no look like peachy waves and Taylor Swift agrees! The Queen of the long-bob, knows how to rock it in any way - straight to incredibly curly. But the best way to rock short hair, is make it look like you put no effort into achieving its perfection, just like Miss. Swift!

Selena Gomez

Look at Selena Gomez's blowout and tell us you don't want it! Who knew something so simple could define and entire look and complete it so well? The centre-parted blow-dried look is just retro enough and chic enough.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

For that perfect girl-next-door look, let Hailey Baldwin guide you on how to pull your hair up into a high tight ponytail. A black bow will make the perfect accessory to complete it and give off schoolgirl vibes.

Emma Watson

Think you might have cropped your bangs a little too short? Rock it with confidence like Emma Watson and nobody will notice! We love her edgy look with messy waves and fringes cropped short at half of her forehead!

Kate Middleton

Come summer and even The Duchess of Cambridge is going short with her locks. For a more polished look like Kate's style your hair into soft, spiral barrel curls at the end. Add loads of gloss to your hair and you are ready to go!

Which of the above looks do you like the best? Comment below and let us know. For lessons on chopping your hair at home the right way, click here for the fool-proof guide.

