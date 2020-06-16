Deepika Padukone then to now: How the actress' hair evolved through the years

From luscious long blow-dried locks to cropped hair at her shoulders, Deepika's hair has seen a massive transformation from the time she entered the film industry to now. Check it out!

is often thought of as one of the most beautiful people in India. It was her slender frame, dusky glow and luscious locks that bagged her on-screen Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om back in 2007. More than a decade later, the beauty has set a place for herself in the industry and has proved that she is here to stay.

Over the years, along with her choices in films and style, her beauty and hair game has also evolved. From shimmery bronze makeup and arched eyebrows to a glam matte and thicker, fuller brows, she has elevated her beauty look over the years. But a major part of her look, comes from the actress' hair. Known for her thick and long brunette locks, we delved into how DP switched up her hair over the years. Check it out!

For her first ever Bollywood film premiere, Deepika wore her hair in a basic blow-out. Her face-framing layers were glossy and had no hint of streaks or touch-ups on them.

For the next few red carpets as well, DP didn't change things up or experiment too much. She let her hair grow out, blow-dried her brunette locks and let it be but began wearing her hair in low buns and ponytails. Her hair mostly steered-clear off her face and was pulled back to make for elegant styles.

In 2012, after Cocktail that was a super-hit, curls became her go-to. She also became open to experimentation and opted for highlights in the form of a warm caramel hue.

It was only an upward journey from then on, both for Padukone's career and her hair! Experimenting became second nature to her. She went from textrured ponytails to voluminous waves to blow-outs and barrel curls that could be matched only by old-Hollywood actresses.

Post that, there was no stopping her. From glossy waves to chic buns, Deepika sported it all, setting a new level of hair goals for all girls!

That's when Deepika Padukone also figured out her signature hairstyle - the sleek hairdo. Be it ponytails, braids or even just left loose, Deepika loved the slick back look more than anything else. That, and her signature red lip and she was ready to take on the world!

But that didn't stop her from swinging from one extreme to another. While she opted for a sleek, wet hairdo at the Met Gala, her voluminous beachy waves with blonde streaks at the Cannes Film Festival also stole hearts.

After her wedding to , DP's hair was all about the elegant and chic bun. With her hair pulled away from her face at most times, the diva was able to show off her flawless skin and makeup skills as well! Just before her last release Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone stunned the world with yet another experimental hairdo that transformed her entire look. She snipped her hair short into a shoulder-length bob and went in for lighter, blonde highlights to make for a trendy look.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's hair transformation? Which hairdo of hers do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla to Rekha: The most ICONIC beauty moments from '90s films that NEED to make a comeback

Share your comment ×