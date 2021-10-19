Define your lips with these nude lipstick shades under 500

Lipsticks liven up your lips and brighten your smile. They provide nourishment to your lips and enhance your overall glow. In the current era, matte lipstick shades have taken the female audience by storm. Infinite color palettes and long lasting lipsticks deserve to be on in your makeup kits.

1. Lakme 9 To 5 Nude Touch

The smooth and soft texture of Lakme 9 To 5 Nude Touch makes it a perfect matte lipstick of the season. It is enriched with Vitamin E and contains a high performance colour fix formula. If you are longing for a long lasting intense lipstick then this lipstick belongs to you.

Price: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick, Cute Nude

Looking for extreme comfort and intense matte shade for minimal makeup? Swiss Beauty HD Matte Lipstick, Cute Nude is a highly pigmented power bullet that gives you a radiant touch. If you love contoured pouts then you must grab this lipstick at the earliest.

Price: Rs. 239

Buy Now

3. Nykaa So Creme- You’re Latte

Nykaa So Creme- You’re Latte is one such lipstick that fulfills your desire of owning a one stroke lipstick. With creamy matte finish and darker shade of the nude palette, this lipstick offers results and comfort that lasts long.

Price: Rs. 285

Buy Now

4. MARS- Peach-I am beautiful

This lipstick is a smudge proof and long lasting matte lip crayon. It has the power to mask the unevenness of the lips and is lighter on the lips. It provides the correct amount of moisture and nourishment to your lips for longer hours.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

5. Nyka- Bon Appetit Baby

This lipstick is hydrating and provides long lasting comfort to your lips. The easy application of this matte lipstick is highly appreciated. Seize this creamy matte lipstick and add it to your lipstick collection now.

Price: Rs. 285

Buy Now

Lipsticks brighten up the smile more than lips. Nude lipsticks are in fashion and female audiences cant resist trying the nude shades. These matte lipsticks under Rs. 500 are all that you should own for nailing your minimal makeup looks under the sun. Grab them now and contour your lips straight away.

Also Read: Hair extensions that can make your hairstyles limitless