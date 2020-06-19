A definitive guide to layering skincare products for maximum impact!

While skincare is personal, there is a right and wrong way to apply skincare products and the order in which they are supposed to be applied. Here’s a simple breakdown.

Beauty consciousness is on the rise. We are now reading labels and investing in ingredients rather than products and companies. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol and others have found prestigious spots on our beauty shelf. But are we getting the most of these skin miracle ingredients? The problem could lie in the way you are layering the products while using them. There is always a right and wrong way to layer especially when you’re looking to get the most out of your ingredients.

Well here is a definitive step-by-step guide to skincare product application to get the most out of your routine. As a rule of thumb, you are advised to go thinner to thicker when it comes to consistency. But let’s break it down.

Cleanser

It always comes first obviously. If you are double cleansing then you do the oil/balm cleanser first and then follow with a cream or foam cleanser. So there is no oily residue and your skin is ready for the next step.

Toner/essence

Yes, one or the other. Usually, you should opt for a thicker toner but if you are using rose water as a toner, then you can top it with essence. Usually, the first product after the cleanser needs to add to the skin’s absorption power and that is what the toner/essence does.

Mask/treatment

This is when you would apply a sheet mask or a prescription or dermatological treatment cream. Again, this is for your skin to heal and get the most of the benefit. This step isn’t mandatory.

Serum

Now you begin the hydration process. Starting with lightly patting the serum on to your face. Post this step, you need to allow the products to soak into the skin properly, which means give your skin 3-4 minutes before you apply the next product. Vitamin C serums during the day and hyaluronic acid serums at night would be ideal for most skin types.

Eye cream

If this isn’t a part of your routine, it’s time you add it in your repertoire. Your under-eye area has thin skin and no natural hydration process, so it needs all the protection you can give it, especially with our constant binge-watching.

Moisturiser/face oil

If you aren’t using a hyaluronic acid serum in your routine then buy a moisturiser enriched with it. It needs to be a staple in your skincare routine. Now during the day you could use a lighter moisturiser but pack on the moisture for the night so your skin can regenerate.

Sunscreen

Yep, sunblock is the shield, so it needs to come last. Make sure your moisturiser has had time to settle into your skin before you apply sunscreen. The only thing that should follow sunscreen is your makeup.

Hope this guide helps you get the most out of your skincare.

