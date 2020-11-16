Dermat approved tips to PREVENT hair fall as seasons change

In this changing season, our hair can tend to get oily and sticky. The most concerning beauty problems during the changing season for everyone is hair fall, which is very common during seasonal transitions.

Winter season is coming so the temperature is going down day by day. In this changing season, our hair can tend to get oily and sticky. The most concerning beauty problems during the changing season for everyone is hair fall, which is very common during seasonal transitions. With proper care and a balanced diet, one can control hair thinning and seasonal hair loss. As the season changes, the humidity and heat around us also change and affect our hair. At this time, it becomes important to take extra care of your hair too. In winter, the dry air sucks all the moisture from the scalp, makes it dry, hair looks more flat, dull and lifeless and you need to pay more attention to your hair than you ever did.

You can follow any tips to prevent hair fall in this changing season:

Conditioning of hair is the most important step to replenish the moisture of the scalp and prevent seasonal hair fall. It will help to maintain the hair texture during the season change and help to combat the effects of heating products and cold winter winds.

Protect your hair from excessive exposure to the sun, pollution, rainwater, and dust. It can make the hair dry, brittle, and limp. So, try to protect hair as much as possible and if exposed to rain or dust, it's a must to wash it the same day.

Steam your hair regularly. Regular steaming opens the hair follicles so that they can absorb more nutrients. It will help moisturize the scalp and strengthen the hair. It will induce good hair health and also make the hair shiny and smooth.

Use a mild shampoo that doesn’t contain any chemical products in it such as SLS or paraben. Using a shampoo with too many chemicals can make your scalp dry by stripping off natural oil present in it and that can lead to excessive hair fall. So, it is extremely essential to use a mild shampoo especially when the season is changing.

You should follow a good diet to boost hair growth and maintain the quality of the hair, especially in this changing season. Include proper nutrients, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals that helps for strong & healthy hair and to reduce hair loss. Include Vitamin A, B, C, magnesium, iron, zinc, and calcium in your diet for your healthy hair.

Dry out your hair naturally instead of blow-drying them. Blow drying of hair can cause hair breakage and take all the moisture present in the hair out. Also, avoid going out with wet hair as the dry winter air can make hair dry and cause breakage.



Applying natural oils in hair is one of the most important parts of hair care during this changing season. It helps to get rid of dryness, nourishing scalp and strengthening hair roots. It can also help to increase blood circulation to the scalp and prevent hair fall. This increase in blood circulation helps to send nutrients directly to the scalp and makes hair follicles hold hair strongly. It is recommended to apply oil an hour before washing and leave it overnight.

Control frizzy hair. High humidity levels during the season change can make the hair frizzy, and cause hair fall. Apply serum on the towel-dried hair.



Avoid taking hot showers. Washing your hair with hot water for too long can make the hair dry and frizzy, it can cause hair damage and hair fall.

