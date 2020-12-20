Dermatologist approved ideas and treatments to stop hair fall & regrow a receding hairline

Though some hair fall is considered an abnormal process and is reversible, hair thinning or recession of hairline can be a sign of impending baldness and should be taken seriously.

Though men carry the major brunt of this disease, women are not immune to thinning and hairline recession. With age, the hairline does recede to some extent, especially in males, to give a mature look but if there has been a lot of change in your hairline with frontotemporal angles receding, it is time to get a check-up done with your dermatologist. In men, the most common cause for hairline receding is genetics with other components like lifestyle habits of smoking, stress, intake of whey protein, deficiencies of iron, vitamin D3, B12, zinc, folic acid playing a little role too. In females, hairline recession can occur because of hormonal issues like PCOS, thyroid problems; over-styling like hair extensions, tight ponies; autoimmune issues, and nutritional deficiencies.

What can be done?

• Correct any nutritional problems and if required, take supplements rich in iron, vitamin D3, B12, beta carotene, zinc, biotin, and proteins.

• Change your lifestyle: stop smoking, do exercise regularly, have a rainbow diet with lots of veggies and fruits, and less white carbs, take care of stress. If you are overweight, it’s time to think about shedding those extra kilos before shedding that precious hair.

• Correct any hormonal issues: most of the hormonal issues like thyroid, PCOS is controllable with medications and lifestyle changes.

• Ease up on styling: females get recession due to traction and ditching your extension and relaxing up your pony can do wonder at most of the time

• Prescription medication: If the problem is because of testosterone and DHT which is seen in androgenetic alopecia, then topical minoxidil and anti DHT medications like finasteride, dutasteride, and spironolactone will have to be taken for 6-12 months to halt the progression of the disease and cause thickening of existing hair roots.

• PRP therapy: it involves the extraction of growth factors from your own blood and injecting in the areas of thinning to help existing hair growth. The therapy can be combined with micro needling and threads to increase more blood flow towards the dying follicles. The procedure needs to be repeated at a gap of 3 weeks to 3 months depending on stage and response towards treatment

• Laser therapy: these are FDA-approved home-based devices working to stimulate hair growth by emitting a low level of laser light.

• Hair transplantation and camouflage method: If the hairline is completely lost with bald areas visible, then it is better to opt for a transplant rather than waiting for any results with non-surgical options. Or one can use quick fixes like putting a dark concealer, using hair fibres, wigs, and doing micropigmentation to give an aesthetically pleasing hairline and cover-up for lost hair.

It is necessary to get your condition diagnosed and to rule out any other condition which may be the culprit for your hair loss. Start your treatment immediately as roots once lost may not recover completely after the treatment also. Always combine medications with lifestyle changes to get maximum benefit.

About the Author: Dr. Jyoti Gupta is a Consultant Dermatologist.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do’s and Don'ts EVERY bride should take care before her big day explains Dr Sirisha Singh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×