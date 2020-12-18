Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan shares some exclusive pre and post workout skin care tips for glowing skin

Even before and during workout, we do need to take care of our skin to keep it healthy and glowing. Hence, Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan shares some tips about pre and post workout skincare routine.

Regular workout is really great for staying fit, healthy and keeping all diseases at bay. But due to the strenuous exercises, activities and sweat, our skin gets damaged. So, along with workout, you need to take good care of your skin as well. That’s why dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan of RM Aesthetics shares some exclusive tips about pre-and post-workout skincare routine. Take a look.

Pre-Workout skincare tips

No Makeup

It's best to wipe out all the make-up and wash your face before working out. Makeup can block your pores and sweat glands while you work out and it can get mixed with all the sweat and skin debris causing breakouts. If you cannot go completely makeup-free, you can use a tinted sunscreen, eyeliner and tinted lip balm.

Moisturise

After cleansing your face, apply a light water-based moisturiser to make sure that your skin doesn’t get dehydrated while you work out.

SPF

It’s a common notion that SPF is required only when you are working out outdoors. UV rays are present even inside the gyms where led lights are used and our skin needs protection from them too. You can apply a water and sweat resistant sunscreen before heading for a workout.

Hair

Make sure to tie your hair in a ponytail or a bun so that they do not touch your face. When hair touches our face, the residue of hair products can mix with all the sweat and give breakouts especially on the forehead and sides of the face.

Post Workout skincare tips

Cleanse

Make sure to clean your face with a gentle cleanser post the workout as soon as possible to avoid settling all the sweat and grime on the face.

Vitamin C Serum

It’s a good idea to apply a vitamin C serum after washing your face to get the antioxidant benefits.

Moisturiser and Sunscreen

Apply the moisturiser and sunscreen according to your skin type on the top of your serum. It’s important to reapply the sunscreen because the sunscreen applied before the workout is no longer going to give you any protection.

Shower

A lot of times people just let themselves dry and not necessarily shower after workout. It is essential to take a bath after a workout to keep bacterial and fungal infections at bay.

