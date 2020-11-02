Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh shares exclusive skincare and hygiene tips for the winter season

Winter season is loved by most of us, but it’s quite tough to keep your skin healthy during this time. Hence, Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh gives some skincare and hygiene tips to prevent skin dryness and keep it healthy.

Winter is on its way and this season makes our skin really dry and lifeless. So, it requires a lot of attention and pampering to keep your skin healthy. Because if you stop taking care of your skin, then it will get worse during the winter season. So, regular pampering and maintaining hygiene level are the key for glowing skin in winter.

To guide you with the right advice for keeping your skin healthy in winter, dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh exclusively shares some effective skincare and hygiene tips. Read below to know.

Skincare and hygiene tips for winter by Dermatologist Dr Sirisha Singh:

Avoid hot water

Avoid hot water for showering in winter. It’s very tempting and relaxing but it tends to dry out the skin and cause itching and rashes. Instead, try using lukewarm water for bathing.

Hydration

Drink plenty of clear fluids. Most of us tend to decrease our water intake in winter as we simply don’t feel thirsty. Keep 2-3 litres of water earmarked and consume it through the day.

Cleansing face

Cleanse your skin thoroughly at night. After a late-night, it’s very tempting to just crash into a warm bed. Sleeping without cleansing the face could be disastrous for the skin especially if you have used some make-up. Use a mild pH-balanced cleanser to avoid drying up the skin.

Hydrating the skin

Hydrate the skin using a gentle moisturiser. You may use this for two or more times a day depending on how your skin feels. It’s also best to avoid using a toner as it may further dry up the skin.

For lips

A lip balm is absolutely mandatory. It has to be kept handy and used frequently.

Sunscreen

Continue to use the sunscreen. Although the UV index reduces in winters, it does not come down to zero. Hence continue to use your sunscreen regularly. You may use it from 9 am to 4 pm every 2-3 hourly.

Antioxidants

Get your dose of anti-oxidants. Consume as many brightly coloured fruits and vegetables as possible and winter comes with plenty of such delicious options. Also, add an anti-oxidant supplement. This will help reduce damage caused by free oxygen radicals that develop due to pollution. Vitamin C supplements may also be used to boost immunity.

Healthy lifestyle

Ensure you continue with a healthy routine in terms of regular exercise and a healthy sleeping pattern.

Also Read: Winter Skincare: How to deal with skin pigmentation with home remedies explains beauty expert Shahnaz Husain

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×