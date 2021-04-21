Detox and clarify your hair: 3 simple DIY scalp scrubs will boost growth, leave your scalp clean & hair glossy

With constant use of heat styling products, hairsprays, gels and more, there is a massive buildup in the scalp that makes hair limp. Here's how to get rid of that easily.

When we have a good hair day, it feels like we can take over the world. Nothing feels better than great hair, even when you have nowhere to go! But when our hair feels dry and limp, it can instantly dampen our moods.

Constant use of heat products, hairspray, hair gels and running our hands through our hair can cause the hair to turn dry and limp. The products also cause a buildup on the scalp that blocks the pores which in turn reduces the speed of hair growth and makes hair dull.

Nothing cleanses the scalp better than a scrub. And no scrub is better than an all-natural one! Here's how you can whip one up yourself.

Honey and sugar scrub

Ingredients:

3 spoons of sugar (white or brown)

1 spoon honey

2 spoons olive oil

Combine the ingredients in a bowl and apply it on your scalp. Massage your scalp well in a circular motion and let the scrub sit for a minimum of 15 minutes.

Wash your hair thoroughly and condition regularly after this.

Lemon juice and salt scrub

Ingredients:

2 spoons lemon juice

2 spoons salt

2 spoons olive oil

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl. Wet your hair and massage this scrub on your scalp. Let it sit for 15 - 20 minutes and then wash off with shampoo. Apply conditioner as usual.

Oatmeal and sugar scrub

Ingredients:

2 spoons brown sugar

2 spoons ground oatmeal

2 spoons hair conditioner

Mix them all together in a bowl. Once you have shampooed your hair, apply this on your scalp and work it in, in a circular motion. Massage your scalp with it and then rinse your hair thoroughly.

Practice this once every week for a month and then once every alternate week after that, for best results.

Credits :pexels

