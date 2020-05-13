Did you know computer and phone screens could damage your skin tremendously?

We all know that UV rays from the Sun are harmful but, UV radiation is also emitted through the screens that you use throughout the day and it affects the skin tremendously.

We have all known the fact that staring at a screen for hours can damage our eyesight, but did you know that it also affects skin health. The blue light emitted by most screens that we use is a short wavelength light that which emits a lot of energy. We’ve all known about the effects of the harmful blue light that the Sun emits but we also get small doses of it through our computer and phone screens. Quite a lot of times, you can also get the same from indoor lighting.

Now, we know that a certain amount of blue light from the sun is beneficial for us. But considering the fact that we are exposed to the harmful light at all times through our screens, it becomes imperative to learn about its harmful effects.

It is important to know that this light is man-made and does not have the same natural and positive effects that sunlight has on our body. With our screen-time increasing by the day, blue light can often result in skin-ageing including an increase in wrinkles. It could also worsen issues like hyperpigmentation and skin laxity. People with darker skin tone who have more melanin content in their skin are often prone to pigmentation and redness from the screen lights. The light often breaks down the healthy collagen which results in hyperpigmentation or black patches.

So, what can be done to protect the skin?

Well, for starters, reducing the screen time might do the drill. But, let’s be real, with the screen becoming our best friend during the lockdown and most of our work being handled through the computer, that seems a bit difficult.

One of the easiest ways to tackle this is by wearing sunscreen even when you are indoors. SPF protects your skin from any harmful lights and keeps it healthy.

If nothing works, the best thing to do is to consult a dermatologist.

