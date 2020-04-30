Did you know we are showering all wrong? Here are a few showering hacks everyone should know of

As weird as it sounds, there's a great chance you've been showering wrong your whole life. Find out these showering hacks that work wonders for both your skin and hair

Showering is something that we do every day (I'm hoping you guys do it too). But, did you know that there are certain things we do in the shower that make our skin and hair health worse. Well, if you do not believe us, here are some showering hacks that will prove to be a boon for your skin and hair health. Find out

- Back Acne

Did you know that back acne is one of the popular problems caused by improper showering? If you are one of us and tend to condition the hair at the very end, there's a great chance that when you rinse it off, the residue will clog your pores at the back and result in acne. Make sure to scrub your body at the very end when you wash your hair to prevent acne at the back.

- Use lukewarm water

Hot water is one of the biggest reasons for dry skin and hair. It sucks the moisture right out leaving it looking for more in the atmosphere. If you take a hot shower, there's a great chance that your hair might end up getting frizzy and the same is for the skin which eventually starts cracking up. Avoid hot showers and try to maintain the levels of the water you use.

- Scrubbing too hard

Once you are done showering, avoid scrubbing your skin and hair with the towel. Gently dab the skin to absorb all the excess water. Scrubbing will create micro-tears in the skin that damages the skin over a period of time. The same is the case with hair cuticles that start drying up when scrubbed regularly.

- For soft, supple and moisturised skin

This is an ancient remedy for moisturised skin. So, all you gotta do is rub your favourite oil on your skin before taking a bath/shower. This will ensure that the skin remains moisturised and the shower only takes away the excess dirt and oils from the skin. This, in turn, prevents the skin from getting dry and it literally retains the natural moisture after every wash. If you have naturally oily skin, just do a patch test before using this hack.

Pro tip: You can also substitute your shaving cream for some raw coconut oil

- Close the pores

If you take a bath with warm water just like us, it's time to learn this new showering tip. Warm water tends to open up the pores. Now, you do not want to get out of the bathroom with open pores. So, one simple thing to do here is to rinse off the body and hair with a run of cold water in the end. It closes the pores and avoids any natural oils to dry up when you step out.

What are some weird hacks that you use in the shower? Let us know in the comments section below.

