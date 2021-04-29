Did you know you could get acne and breakouts by working out? Here’s how you can avoid it

It is very easy to get acne breakouts by working out and here’s how you can avoid it.

Working out every day or at least a few days a week is a good practice for the body. But while you’re sweating the toxins out, it can take a toll on your skin if you don’t do it properly. Sweat when mixed with the natural oils and grime on the skin, can end up clogging the pores which in turn result in acne and breakout. You obviously cannot stop working out because of this reason which is why here are 3 easy remedies to avoid acne breakouts.

Use fewer products

As much as you’d like to impress your gym crush with your rosy glow, wearing makeup to the gym is a big NO. Just like makeup, do not wear heavy skincare products that would not let the skin breathe on its own. Excessive products are the first thing that triggers breakouts due to clogged pores. Keep your pre-workout regime simple with just a water-based moisturiser and save your skincare routine for the night.

Do not touch your face

Using napkins or handkerchiefs to clean off the sweat can be another trigger to your breakouts. If you have oily skin, please avoid this. Touching your face excessively can transfer the dirt from your hand to your face to cause more breakouts.

Have a pre and post-workout regime

After you workout, immediately wash your face with a gentle cleanser. This will reduce the chances of breaking out by 50%. Make sure to have the same regime before stepping into the gym to remove all the excess product and makeup off your face.

Don’t forget, exercising helps remove toxins which at the end of the day makes your skin even better. Just make sure to maintain hygiene and you’ll be sorted!

