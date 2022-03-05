Difference between bronzer and contour: Get the best bronzers and contour palettes on Amazon Sale

While it’s true that both bronzing and contouring add depth and enhancement to a look, there’s a big difference between the two.

Difference between bronzer and contour

Contouring is about shaping and defining the structure of the face while bronzing is about warming up the skin where sun would naturally hit. Contouring creates structure, dimension and symmetry, whereas bronzing adds a natural wash of sun. Though they’re more different than they may appear, bronzing and contouring are by no means mutually exclusive. The trick to not overdoing it is mindful application and pinning down the perfect products for the job.

What is bronzer?

As the name suggests, a bronzer is a makeup product which when applied to skin gives it a bronzed look. A bronzer is used to give skin some warmth, shine and radiance which is similar to a sun tan without actually going out in the sun.

Best bronzers on sale

1. SUGAR Cosmetics Mini Bronzer

Get that born-with-it contoured feel topped by a second skin glow, with Taupe Topper, a cool-toned brown bronzer with greyish undertones. This illuminating bronzer evens out skin tone, blurs imperfections and gets your diva glow on in just one glorious sweep. It feels super silky to the touch which makes blending an absolute dream. Sheer, matte and light in texture, you only need the tiniest amount to warm the skin and add an instant bronzed glow.

Price: Rs.399

Deal: Rs.359

Buy Now

2. Coloressence Matte Bronzer

This satin soft, super fine powder allows easy application and blends flawlessly with your skin. You can bring out your best features by using bronzer powder to contour cheeks, chin and eyes. The minerals in it absorb excess sebum to keep skin shine free with a matte finish all day long.

Price: Rs.350

Deal: Rs.319

Buy Now

3. MyGlamm Pose Hd Bronzer

For Instagram-worthy chiselled features without the extra filters or the workouts, this bronzer is all you need! A luminous, high definition, matte formula, this bronzer duo blurs imperfections and creates natural-looking contours. It's lightweight, long-lasting and blends easily.

Price: Rs.699

Deal: Rs.524

Buy Now

What is contour makeup?

Contouring is a technique for sculpting and adding dimension to your face by using makeup that is slightly darker or lighter than your actual skin colour.

Best contour products on sale

1. NY Bae Contour Stick

Instantaneously brighter and more glamorous! That’s the wonder of this wand. The all in one foundation, concealer, contour and colour corrector stick gives you that magical glam base that’ll make all your dreamy makeup looks come true. Make dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles vanish with a simple swipe of this beauty stick! It promises excellent coverage and turns back the clock, so that you look more youthful and radiant.

Price: Rs.159

Deal: Rs.150

Buy Now

2. Wet n Wild Megaglo Contouring Palette

This contouring palette will provide you with a flawlessly sculpted face. The duo contouring powder features a deeper colour that defines and a darker colour that highlights. The blendable and buildable colour gives a dimension to the face.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.389

Buy Now

3. Eyetex Dazller Contour Stick

This lightweight, creamy finish contour stick provides a buildable coverage. A skin conditioning contour stick with a moisturising effect on the skin. It is smudge-proof with added sunscreen for skin protection. It is suitable for normal to dry skin, and is a vegan and cruelty-free product.

Price: Rs.200

Deal: Rs.190

Buy Now





Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best hair growth oils for women on Amazon Sale who suffer from thin and coarse hair



