20 Different Types of Braids for Hair That Are a Timeless Beauty

When it comes to braids, the beauty is incomparable. From an office meeting to a gala event, braids can be worn on any occasion. Somewhere between wearing a simple three-strand braid in school and making a french braid for office parties, we all grew up. From wearing a simple three-strand braid to school to flaunting different types of braids such as French braid, and fishtail braid, we all grew up. Braids are easy to carry and also protect our hair from environmental damage. You can pair it with updos, loose hair, twists, and so on. If you are feeling confused seeing umpteen types of braids on the Internet, we are here to help you out. Keep scrolling to know about different braid styles and how to create them. Different Types of Braids to up Your Glam Look

1. Stand Braid

This is one of the most popular braid hairstyles and can be sported in various ways. It doesn't matter what your hair texture is, this braid hairstyle suits all hair types. It's also easy to create — run a comb thoroughly through your hair to remove the tangles and knots. Then, divide hair into three equal sections. You'll need to get three strands of your hair and grab two strands in your left hand tightly, and one in your right. Now cross the left strand over the other in your hand, and place it below the hair strand in your right. Then, taking the rightmost hair strand, cross it over the strand that you just placed in your right hand, and place it in your left hand underneath the other stand. Keep doing this until you reach the desired length and tie a hairband or elastic to secure your braid. This is a type of braid that suits all hair types. 2. Double-Bun Braid

If you love both ponytails and buns and want to create a unique hairstyle, then go for this one. Double-bun braids look great on everyone. Also, these are great for summers as the hair is slicked back. Double-bun braids are also easy to make and are gentle on hair. 3. Crown Braid

Crown braid is one of the different styles of braids that look classy. It'll make you feel like you are always wearing a tiara. Although this style seems a bit complicated at first, once you get a hold of it, you'll be able to make it in a few seconds. In this braiding style, You can let a few strands of your hair fall around your face to create a glamorous look. 4. Fishtail Braid

This one is a bit tricky, but it's worth all the hard work as it looks gorgeous. One of the most intricate of braids, the fishtail braid is everyone’s favorite when it comes to hairstyles for fancy occasions. This is one of the most-preferred braids hairstyles for people with medium-length and long hair. You can wear it for a casual evening at home or at a formal event. These braids look quite similar to regular braids, the only difference is that they are made using two strands instead of three. 5. Cornrow Braids

When it comes to different styles of braids for curly hair, this one takes the cake as it looks beautiful and also makes hair look voluminous. These are narrow braids and look quite similar to French braids, in the sense that the braids are woven as strips down the length of the head. Parallel to the base of the head, these braids can be pulled back into a ponytail or you can even make an updo with this one. 6. Strand Braid

One of the most adaptable types of braids is a 4 strand braid. From far away, it might look like a regular braid, but as you take a nice look, it looks very cute. Be it a formal event or a casual one, you can pull off this braid style anytime, anywhere. 7. Bob Braids

One can never go wrong with a bob haircut. It is easy to manage and creates the illusion of fullness. Bob braids look fantabulous and can be made by adding a regular 3-strand braid to the side of your bob and using a cute clip to secure your hair. This hairstyle can be made quickly without any hassle. 8. Milkmaid Braids

Although milkmaid and crown are two different types of braids, they resemble each other quite well. The slight difference between these two braids is that in the milkmaid one, the braid is placed further back on the top of your head. Most milkmaid braids are made on a center partition to create a more aesthetic look. People with shorter hair can have a side braid on one side of the head, and make the braids meet in the middle at the base of their head. Weave in the ends properly to get a good look. 9. Waterfall Braid

If you want to go for a braid that lets your hair breathe and flow down, then this is the braiding style to opt for. Although this braid style is mostly apt for weddings, it suits various special occasions. This is quite similar to a French braid, and is created by making a side partition of hair and braiding the hair on the side of the head with denser volume. 10. Rope Twisted Braid

Rope braid is one of the easiest braids to style and looks awesome. It doesn't take a lot of time to make this picture-perfect braid and can be styled on days when you are in a hurry. 11. Ladder Braids

If you want to take your braiding game to the next level, then this is the one to try. This looks fancy and is suited for various occasions. It starts as a waterfall braid that has multiple levels to it. 12. Lace Braid

A lace braid is one of the best types of braids styles for black hair and closely resembles a French braid. This is a typical one-sided French braid, and in this one, the sections are added only on one side of the braid. This looks awesome on people who wish to grow out front bangs or layers. 13. Decorative Braid

Putting a ribbon or clipping decorations into your braid can add vibrance to your hairstyle and is a fascinating way to dress up the braid nicely. You can weave a simple braid, and add things like a ribbon, flowers, strands of beads, or colorful string to get a complete look. 14. Dutch Braid

This is one of the most popular braiding techniques that involve the 3-strand braiding technique, the only difference is that in this you begin at the scalp instead of the base of the head. 15. Reverse Braid

A reverse braid is quite similar to a French one, but in this, you cross the hair under the middle portion of your hair, instead of over. 16. Left to Right Braid

This braiding technique is quite simple, and you need to make a braid as you normally would, but in this, hair goes in both horizontal and vertical directions, and the braid starts at the base of the head and goes from left to right. 17. Two Side Braids

This is one of the most loved braiding techniques, wherein the hair flows down, and a 3-strand braid is woven on each side. This hairstyle is simple to make, looks elegant, and suits all occasions. 18. Ponytail Braid

One of the classiest different types of braids is the ponytail one. In this, you take all your hair back and make a ponytail braid, and let two braids hang out in front of each side. 19. The Messy Braid

If you want a loose, messy look for your braiding, then go for this one. Make a 3-strand braid as you normally would, just keep it loose in the ends, and let it hang without tying your hair with a hair elastic. You can also curl loose pieces of your hair to get a messy look and frame your face. 20. Crochet Braids

For years, people have been going for a crochet braid because it creates length and also protects one's natural hair. It is also known as latch hook braiding, and this braiding technique requires hair extensions to be attached to cornrows. Conclusion Braids can never go out of style! We hope you loved reading about these different types of braids and will use the knowledge to elevate the look of your tresses. Most of these styles are simple to make, so don't wait anymore, and try these braiding techniques to look gorgeous.

ALSO READ: 8 Best braiding hair brands that can be trusted for quality