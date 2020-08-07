Dive into the world of brow mapping and designing: Learn how to do it on your own from the expert herself

Learn how to do your eyebrows at home with these easy tips and tricks from the expert Ms. Raman Chohan.

Having the perfect eyebrow shape without having to fill them in every morning is a dream come true for many women. Eyebrows act as a frame for your eyes and help enhance the other strong features on your face. Designing and mapping your eyebrows can amplify your all the right features. Having the right arch and the perfect shape can give you an instant facelift which will make you look and feel young.

Our eyebrows are not identical so it may be hard to shape them which is why I will share some tips and tricks on how you can map and design your eyebrows in the comfort of your own home. An eyebrow shaping and mapping service can be very costly -- not to mention very time consuming as you would have to drive to a salon.

Brow mapping is a three-step technique that helps to determine the perfect shaped brow on any face. Brow mapping helps you find the unique shape for your face which is balanced with the rest of your face. Brow mapping can help create symmetrical eyebrows.

Here is my step to step guide on how you can achieve your desired eyebrows all on your own. Start the eyebrow designing process by looking in the mirror and deciding on which shape works best for your face. To get the perfect shape for your eyebrows it’s best to grow out your eyebrows for at least a month. Growing out your brows for a month can look pretty horrendous for some of us which are why I recommend trying brow designing when your brows need some grooming. You must determine the three key points of your brows which include the start, the arch and the end.

1. To find the start of your brow you must measure from the nostril of your nose to the beginning of your brows. You can do this by simply using a sharp eyeliner pencil or mapping thread.

2. Having an ideal arch is very essential in the mapping and designing process. Start at the edge of your nose, passing through your pupil to the highest point of your brow marking your arc.

3. Finally, you must pinpoint the end of your brow. To do so, you must start at the outer edge of your nose and pass the outer corner of your eye. After carefully mapping your brows you must clean the excess hair.

A visit to a beauty salon will cost you $50 to $120 depending on where you live. Having your brows mapped and designed once a month is worth it however not doable for most of us. This easy step by step guide will help transform your brows in the comfort of your own home and help enhance your natural features

- Inputs by: Ms. Raman Chohan, Director, Victress Beauty Academy.

