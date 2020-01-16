Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's beauty secrets are just what we need to remain beautiful like her; Check it out

No matter how busy she may be, this television beauty always manages to find the time to take care of her skin and hair and keep her skin looking flawless and her tresses shiny.

It all began with Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Dahiya's gained a lot of popularity and established herself as an actress with this show. She found her standing in the television industry and managed to grow a huge fan base. Her fans loved her for her acting skills and her character portrayal and that's how she managed to grow as an actress. But more importantly this television actress won hearts with her simplicity and natural beauty and her flawless skin. All of this doesn't happen on it's own and a flawless skin requires a lot of love and care and even with her busy shoot schedules and personal life, Divyanka never fails to care for her skin because it holds a lot of importance in her life. Skincare shouldn't be taken lightly or ignored at all and that's why Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya follows a strict skincare routine and never ignores her beauty regime no matter what. If you want a radiant and flawless skin like Divyanka, you need a sneak peek into her beauty regime.

Here's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's beauty secret that helps her remain beautiful.

1. Divyanka never fails to remove her makeup before she goes to bed. Not doing this can clog your pores and cause breakouts and this is why it's very important to remove your makeup and cleanse your skin before you hit the bed but it should also be followed by a toner and a moisturiser. Divyanka never fails to follow the CTM routine before going to sleep.

2. Whenever she gets some time off, she pampers her hair with deep conditioning hair masks that help repair her damaged hair due to all the styling products and tools. She also washes her hair with warm water and then conditions them with cold water to keep them smooth and shiny and manageable.

3. Divyanka uses a home remedy to exfoliate her skin instead of picking a product off a shelf. She uses powdered sugar to exfoliate her skin. Exfoliating is essential for our skin as it helps improve the blood circulation and also removes the dirt and grime and the dead skin cells and when you use a natural product, it's even better.

4. Instead of investing in a face pack available in the market, Divyanka goes with an easier home remedy. She uses a face pack made of simple kitchen products. She mixes gram flour with turmeric and raw milk and applies it on her face. You can also mix 2 spoons of gram flour with one spoon of turmeric powder and 2 spoons of raw milk. Remember to make a good paste without any lumps and apply it all over your face and wait for it to dry before you wash it off.

Credits :msn

