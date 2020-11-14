Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Last minute beauty looks to make you look GLAMOUROUS

Here are a few celebrity-inspired beauty looks that will make you look glamorous this Diwali. Check it out

Diwali day is here and if you’re here it’s probably a signal that you still aren’t ready with your festive outfit. While outfits can be easy to pick up and especially at the last minute, you have to wear what you get. But, believe us when we tell you that you can turn around even the simplest of outfits with the right kind of makeup and hair! So, without wasting your precious festive time, here are 5 easy ways to look like a diva without putting too much effort:

The gorgeous 2-minute smokey eye

Almost every girl owns a kajal and while it looks amazing on the waterline, it can do wonders when used on your eyelid. All you need to do is use the pencil on the edge of your upper lash line and start by blending it out. Start by just a little bit of product and build up to get your desired depth and you’ll be done! It barely takes any time and makes for the perfect festive look!

The sleek-bun

If you're looking to make the most of your ethnic outfits, the sleek bun is the way to go! It not only will be a refreshing twist to your usual open hair, it will also focus all the attention on your jewellery making it a perfect last-minute beauty fix!

The red lip

There are 100 different ways you can go wrong with a red lip, but when it comes to the festive season, you know you got to bring those big guns out! Make sure to keep the look to a minimum and let your red lip take the front seat!

A messy ponytail

We know you're here so you're probably looking for last-minute beauty fixes. So, no matter how messy your hair is, a messy pony is the way to go. Leave those textured tendrils out and let your wavy messy hair have a gala time at the back. It will transform your look in a way you wouldn't have imagined!

