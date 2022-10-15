Diwali 2022: A complete guide to making homemade body scrubs for glowing skin

As much as we treasure our skincare products, every now and then, we feel the urge to rummage through our kitchen pantry and concoct a homemade recipe. Moreover, many times, these DIY recipes change the entire beauty game, and then we don't feel the need to spend a fortune on packaged products. So, this Diwali, if you are looking to prepare some homemade body scrubs for glowing skin, fret no more, because we have got you covered with some amazing recipes for body scrubs that will gently exfoliate your skin and leave you looking fresh. Good news: we have body scrub recipes for all skin types! Diwali 2022 is going to be awesome as your skin will feel rejuvenated with these DIY scrubs.

1. Coffee body scrub

The antioxidant properties of coffee protect the skin from environmental stressors, and sugar works as a great natural exfoliator that gently gets rid of dead skin.

It is easy to prepare homemade body scrubs with coffee at home.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup ground coffee

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 vitamin E capsules

Method

Combine these ingredients to form a coarse paste, massage this onto your body for five to seven minutes, and give to each body part. Rinse this body scrub off using lukewarm water.

Skin type:

This recipe is suitable for most skin types

2. Yogurt and oatmeal body scrub

This is one of the best homemade scrubs for tan removal and is best suited for sensitive skin types.

Oatmeal has soothing properties that calm redness, yogurt is beneficial for skin lightening and hydration, and honey retains moisture in the skin.

All in all, this is one of the best homemade body scrubs for women.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ground oats

1 tablespoon yogurt (you can replace yogurt with rosewater if you are allergic to it)

Method

Take all of these ingredients in a bowl and massage them with your fingertips in circular motions all over your body. Keep scrubbing for five minutes and then wash it off with cool water.

Skin type:

This oats-yogurt body scrub is best suited for oily skin.

3. Green tea and honey body scrub

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of green tea help reduce skin redness, inflammation, skin irritation, rashes, and irritation. Honey is a natural gentle exfoliator that helps remove tan, keep the skin smooth, and provide hydration to the skin. These benefits of this body scrub recipe make this one of the best homemade body scrubs for dry skin.

Ingredients:

Green tea

Honey

Sugar

Method

Take a cup of water, and bring it to a boil. Put a teaspoon of loose green tea in it, and allow it to steep. Once done, turn off the heat and strain. Once green tea cools down a bit, add a tablespoon each of honey and brown sugar to brewed green tea and mix well. Apply this as a scrub over your body. Remove the scrub using a clean washcloth and then wash your body with water.

Skin type:

Dry skin

4. Coconut oil and sugar body scrub

Coconut oil has moisturizing properties, and sugar gently eliminates dead skin and leaves you with soft, supple skin. This body scrub is suited for normal skin types.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup extra virgin coconut oil

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon honey

Method

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl, and massage this as a scrub all over your body. Massage for three to five minutes and then rinse this coconut oil-sugar body scrub off with cool water.

Skin type:

This DIY body scrub is best suited for normal and combination skin types.

5. Red lentils and turmeric body scrub

Red lentils (masoor dal) are not just great for health, but skin too. It is laden with nutrients that make it one of the best natural exfoliators that remove dead skin gently, leaving the skin glowing and dirt free. Turmeric fights blackheads and lightens the skin tone. This is without any doubt a magical body scrub for tan removal.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons red lentils powder

1 teaspoon yogurt (you can use rosewater or cucumber water in place of yogurt if you are allergic to dairy)

A dash of turmeric

Method

Mix all these ingredients in a bowl and whisk well to make a paste. Scrub your body gently with this homemade scrub for three to four minutes. Rinse this red lentils-turmeric scrub with lukewarm water.

Skin type:

This body scrub is best suited for oily skin.