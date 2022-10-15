Diwali 2022: A complete guide to making homemade body scrubs for glowing skin
Do you want to add a natural glow to your skin this Diwali without burning a hole in your pocket? Try these homemade body scrubs and get soft skin. From oily to dry skin, we have DIY scrubs for all.
As much as we treasure our skincare products, every now and then, we feel the urge to rummage through our kitchen pantry and concoct a homemade recipe. Moreover, many times, these DIY recipes change the entire beauty game, and then we don't feel the need to spend a fortune on packaged products. So, this Diwali, if you are looking to prepare some homemade body scrubs for glowing skin, fret no more, because we have got you covered with some amazing recipes for body scrubs that will gently exfoliate your skin and leave you looking fresh. Good news: we have body scrub recipes for all skin types! Diwali 2022 is going to be awesome as your skin will feel rejuvenated with these DIY scrubs.
Top 10 homemade body scrubs for skin rejuvenation
1. Coffee body scrub
The antioxidant properties of coffee protect the skin from environmental stressors, and sugar works as a great natural exfoliator that gently gets rid of dead skin.
It is easy to prepare homemade body scrubs with coffee at home.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup ground coffee
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 vitamin E capsules
Method
Combine these ingredients to form a coarse paste, massage this onto your body for five to seven minutes, and give to each body part. Rinse this body scrub off using lukewarm water.
Skin type:
This recipe is suitable for most skin types
2. Yogurt and oatmeal body scrub
This is one of the best homemade scrubs for tan removal and is best suited for sensitive skin types.
Oatmeal has soothing properties that calm redness, yogurt is beneficial for skin lightening and hydration, and honey retains moisture in the skin.
All in all, this is one of the best homemade body scrubs for women.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon ground oats
- 1 tablespoon yogurt (you can replace yogurt with rosewater if you are allergic to it)
Method
Take all of these ingredients in a bowl and massage them with your fingertips in circular motions all over your body. Keep scrubbing for five minutes and then wash it off with cool water.
Skin type:
This oats-yogurt body scrub is best suited for oily skin.
3. Green tea and honey body scrub
The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of green tea help reduce skin redness, inflammation, skin irritation, rashes, and irritation. Honey is a natural gentle exfoliator that helps remove tan, keep the skin smooth, and provide hydration to the skin. These benefits of this body scrub recipe make this one of the best homemade body scrubs for dry skin.
Ingredients:
- Green tea
- Honey
- Sugar
Method
Take a cup of water, and bring it to a boil. Put a teaspoon of loose green tea in it, and allow it to steep. Once done, turn off the heat and strain. Once green tea cools down a bit, add a tablespoon each of honey and brown sugar to brewed green tea and mix well. Apply this as a scrub over your body. Remove the scrub using a clean washcloth and then wash your body with water.
Skin type:
Dry skin
4. Coconut oil and sugar body scrub
Coconut oil has moisturizing properties, and sugar gently eliminates dead skin and leaves you with soft, supple skin. This body scrub is suited for normal skin types.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup extra virgin coconut oil
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
Method
Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl, and massage this as a scrub all over your body. Massage for three to five minutes and then rinse this coconut oil-sugar body scrub off with cool water.
Skin type:
This DIY body scrub is best suited for normal and combination skin types.
5. Red lentils and turmeric body scrub
Red lentils (masoor dal) are not just great for health, but skin too. It is laden with nutrients that make it one of the best natural exfoliators that remove dead skin gently, leaving the skin glowing and dirt free. Turmeric fights blackheads and lightens the skin tone. This is without any doubt a magical body scrub for tan removal.
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons red lentils powder
- 1 teaspoon yogurt (you can use rosewater or cucumber water in place of yogurt if you are allergic to dairy)
- A dash of turmeric
Method
Mix all these ingredients in a bowl and whisk well to make a paste. Scrub your body gently with this homemade scrub for three to four minutes. Rinse this red lentils-turmeric scrub with lukewarm water.
Skin type:
This body scrub is best suited for oily skin.
6. Tomato and sugar body scrub
Tomato juice gently exfoliates the skin, controls acne, lightens skin tone, treats sunburns, and delays the signs of aging. Sugar, on the other hand, gets rid of dead skin and locks moisture in the skin. This is one of the best homemade body scrubs for sensitive skin.
Ingredients:
- 1 tomato
- 2 tablespoons sugar
Method
Take a tomato and blend it to get its juice. Add two tablespoons of sugar to it and make a coarse paste. Scrub this all over your body and rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Skin type
This DIY body scrub is suitable for both oily and sensitive skin types.
7. Oatmeal and banana scrub
Oatmeal not only deeply cleanses the skin but also exfoliates it, leaving behind clean skin. It also stimulates collagen production, removes tan, and reduces redness. Banana is rich in nutrients that hydrate dry skin, prevents fine lines, and fades age spots.
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 tablespoon ground oats
- 1/2 tablespoon rosewater
Method
Take a ripe banana and mash it properly using a fork to make a smooth paste. Add a tablespoon of ground oats and some rosewater to it. Mix well and scrub this all over your body for four to five minutes. After five minutes, rinse this banana-oats scrub using cool water.
Skin type
This body scrub is suitable for all skin types.
8. Gram flour and milk body scrub
This is a body scrub that has been used in India for ages, it is typically applied as a pre-wedding body scrub in many households. This body scrub consists of various ingredients including gram flour, rice flour, milk, turmeric, and oats; all of which have skin-friendly nutrients.
Both gram flour and rice flour have exfoliating properties that make skin dirt free and glowing. Milk hydrates the skin, and turmeric deeply cleanses the skin. This can be used both as body and facial scrubs and is best suited for normal and combination skin types.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons gram flour
- 1 tablespoon rice flour
- 1/2 tablespoon ground oats
- A pinch of turmeric
- 1 teaspoon milk
Method
Mix all of these ingredients in a bowl to make a smooth paste. You can adjust the quantity of ingredients to make a coarse paste. Scrub this all over your body and rinse it off using lukewarm water.
Skin type
This body scrub is best suited for people with normal and combination skin types.
9. Walnut and honey body scrub
Brimming with vitamins and antioxidants, walnuts help in fighting various skin problems and also protect it against environmental aggressors.
Honey keeps the skin moisturized and adds a natural glow to the skin.
Ingredients:
- One to two walnuts
- 2 teaspoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon rosewater
Method
Take one or two walnuts and grind them (make sure not to grind them too much). Add rosewater and organic honey to walnut powder and scrub this all over your body for one to two minutes. Rinse walnut-honey body scrub with lukewarm water.
Skin type
This body scrub is ideal for people with normal skin and oily skin.
10. Yogurt and honey body scrub
This body scrub consists of four ingredients: yogurt, extra virgin olive oil, raw honey, and sugar. All these ingredients have natural hydrating and moisturizing properties which make this DIY scrub a great one for dry skin.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup olive oil/almond oil
- 1 tablespoon yogurt
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 2 to 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and use this as a body scrub. Keep massaging gently for four to five minutes, and rinse this off with cool water.
Skin type
This body scrub is ideal for people with normal and dry skin types.
Try these homemade body scrubs this Diwali and add a natural glow to your face. Do you have any secret body scrub recipe that yields great results? tell us in the comments section below.
Also Read: Diwali 2022: 9 Auspicious items to buy on Dhanteras to attract good fortune