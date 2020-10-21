This DIY bath bomb is EASY to make and perfect for a pampering spa like session at home 

Combine some basic ingredients to prepare a soothing bath for yourself with this simple method, for a relaxing session at home!

Made of mostly clean ingredients, bath bombs have suddenly become a rage in the luxury market. With just a couple of basic ingredients, bath bombs are one of the best ways to pamper yourself and decompress after a long, hard week. They contain essential oils and minerals that are not just great for the olfactory senses but also help in getting rid of the gunk from the body.

While it is always easy to purchase these items, a different kind of pleasure come from creating your own with ingredients from your kitchen itself.

Thankfully, getting the spa-like treatment at home is easier than it seems. Just take a look below to whip up your own bath bombs.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Epsom salt

1 cup Baking soda

2 spoons melted Coconut oil (or any oil you prefer)

5-10 spoons Citric acid

1/2 cup Corn starch

A few drops of our favourite essential oil

Moulds

A few drops of colouring pigment

Method:

In a large bowl, measure the dry ingredients and add them all to it. Whisk it well so that there are no lumps and it is a proper, powdery consistency.

Next, add all the wet ingredients into a separate bowl and mix this well.

Once both are mixed well in separate containers, slowly, add a couple of spoons of the wet ingredients to the dry and begin to mix. This is so that the citric acid doesn't fizz too much.

Once you are done mixing, pick it up into your hand and make it into a ball-like shape.

Then, put it into a silicone mould of your choice. Let it remain in the mould for a couple of hours so it dries up. Then slowly pull it out without breaking.

Let the bath bombs sit for at least 24 hours before your spa session in the tub.

ALSO READ: Retinol: What it is and 5 BASIC things you need to know about the hyped up skincare ingredient

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×