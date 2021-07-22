DIY body butters: Get rid of dry skin with these smooth remedies and you’ll thank us

Have you soused your skin in lotion? The monsoon will ask you for more and if you don’t give it to its ceaseless demands, you’ll find dry skin and patches booming on your skin. Introduce body butter in a situation like this and normalise to use these to improve the hydration levels and enhance the texture of your skin. These buttery-rich formulas have a smooth consistency that helps in healing all the woes brought in by skin dryness.

Body butter isn't watery making it more reliable to provide long-lasting hydration. Body butter is usually made from butters derived naturally from nuts and seeds. To fuel it up, ingredients that are boastful of moisture and glow-giving properties are also added to cater to more than just one problem. If you’d like to make body butters at home and see how suitable are these for your skin, you can try out at-home recipes and then gradually make the shift to store-bought ones that are free of harsh chemicals. For best results, use body butter every day post-shower and scoop out a minimum quantity.

Shea body butter

Ingredients:

1/2 cup shea butter

5 tbsp almond oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

Procedure:

1) To melt the unrefined shea butter, use a double boiler.

2) Remove it from the heat once it has melted and let it cool.

3) Add the almond oil and stir to combine.

4) When you see a solid texture, add the essential oil and whisk it all together with a blender.

5) Do you see a buttery formula? Fill a container with this and slather it on your skin daily.

Cocoa butter

Ingredients:

1/4 cup cocoa butter

1/2 cup shea butter

3 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp olive oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

Procedure:

1) Melt shea butter and cocoa butter together in a double boiler.

2) Once melted, remove from heat and set aside to cool.

3) Add both oils until the texture changes to a more solid-state.

4) Once you've added the essential oil, combine everything.

5) Place the butter in a glass bowl and place it in the refrigerator.

