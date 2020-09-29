THIS DIY coffee mask for dry and dull skin will change your life

If you have dry skin, it's time you try out this coffee mask to rejuvenate the lost glow and bring back all the lost moisture. Check it out

Coffee has always been a great mood buster and is always a go-to if you need a 'pick me up!' if you didn't already know, the same is the case with its effect on your skin and if you're feeling particularly dry and dull, we have the right solution for you. All you need are a few ingredients from your kitchen and you'll be good to go!

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon coffee powder

1 teaspoon coconut oil

½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder

How to:

1 Start by mixing your ingredients together in a bowl until you have a smooth mixture.

2. Now taking a brush, apply the mask evenly on your face and make sure to cover all the dry areas.

3. You can leave out the eyelids and make sure you don't go very close to your eye.

4. Leave it on for 10 minutes.

5. After 10 minutes, gently massage the mask in without tugging too much on your skin.

6. While your skin has been moisturised for 10 minutes, massaging the mask will exfoliate the skin and get rid of all the unwanted and dead skin cells, giving you a smoother surface.

7. Wash off with your usual face wash and pat the skin dry.

8. Complete this routine with a moisturizer and you'll be good to go!

Benefits:

Coffee contains caffeine that helps in the blood circulation which in turn helps in bringing back the lost glow. Adding to it, cinnamon helps in circulating blood while also dealing with uneven skin tone and pigmentation. Both together work as an exfoliator leaving smoother, softer skin. Coconut oil as we all know is a great moisturiser and seeps deep into the layers of the skin and tries to bring it back to life.

