THIS DIY Cuticle oil will nourish, moisturise and boost nail growth for Instagram worthy nails

Long, healthy and fabulous nails are currently the biggest Instagram rage. From celebrities to influencers to friends, everybody's Instagram has been filled with their nails recently. Want to hop on to the bandwagon but struggle with brittle or extremely dry nails? We've got you covered!

Cuticle oil is the solution for all your nail problems. Cuticle oil is the go-to solution for revitalising nails and softening cuticles. The work we do every day and constant exposure to soap, hard water, nail polish remover and gel nail polish, can really leave your nails feeling and looking unhealthy.

Sure, you can opt for store-bought cuticle oil to keep your nails healthy and hydrated, but where's the fun in that? Make your own cuticle oil that's not only affordable and healthy but can be stored for longer durations at home with ingredients from your kitchen. Here you go!

Ingredients:

Lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Almond oil

Vitamin E oil

Olive Oil

Empty cleaned nail polish bottle with brush

Method:

Using a small funnel, in the empty nail polish bottle pour the strained lemon juice.

Add to this one spoon almond and olive oil.

To this, add oil from one Vitamin E capsule.

Shake to mix it well.

Store this away from direct sunlight. To use it, every alternate day after washing your hands clean, with the brush, swipe the oil on the cuticles around your nails in a U shape. Allow this to sit for a few minutes before massaging the area. This helps in ensuring the area around the nails doesn't turn dark due to lack of nourishment and also prevents hangnails that are extremely painful.

The perfect DIY for a girl's night in we think!

