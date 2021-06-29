DIY Eyeliners: Create visually pleasing makeup looks with 3 hues whipped up at HOME

Get ready to colour your eyelids with stellar strokes.

One thing that may have remained through the waves of the pandemic as much as pajamas have to be makeup. Think of the ways the products would have played as the saving grace 5 mins prior to zoom calls and virtual parties that would add instant glam. But it wasn't the same when you had to leave, was it? With the mask obscuring the below-eye area, the emphasis was on letting the eyeliners, eyeshadows, and mascaras do the talking. Thanks to the numerous eye makeup trends that made it to the beauty lexicon last year, you never had the chance to run out of options to emulate.

We all know that whipping up DIY masks became a major drill last year that helped your skin, hair, and nails get their share of TLC on a regular basis. Imagine if you could curate your own makeup products at home without having to worry about the pigments dwindling away with time. Want to make some eyeliners today? The good news is that these non-waterproof formulas can be easily erased. Scroll soon!

Black eyeliner

Ingredients:

1 tbsp activated charcoal powder

1 vitamin E capsule

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe Vera gel

1 tbsp Shea butter (optional)

Procedure:

1. Pick up a mini bowl.

2. Break open the capsule and pour the formula inside the bowl.

3. Add coconut oil and aloe vera gel. Blend well.

4. Take the charcoal powder and add it to the mixture.

5. Melt shea butter in a double boiler/ microwave (Lends a smooth consistency)

6. Once it cools down, mix them all together with a toothpick.

7. Now, transfer the eyeliner to a mini airtight container and refrigerate it.

Brown eyeliner

Ingredients:

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule

Procedure:

1. Heat the ghee and let it cool down.

2. Pop open the capsule.

3. Combine all the ingredients in a consecutive manner to form the eyeliner.

4. Place it in a box and keep it refrigerated.

Coloured eyeliner

Ingredients:

1 tbsp rose petal powder

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 vitamin E capsule

Procedure:

1. To make the eyeliner, stir all the ingredients.

2. Prick open the capsule.

3. Get a clean box and let the eyeliner sit inside it.

4. Keep it refrigerated and take it out before use.

A bonus hack:

Take 1 tbsp glitter eyeshadow pigment of your choice and blend it with a tbsp of coconut oil / sweet almond oil to make a shimmery eyeliner. Tip: Post application of eyeliner always seal it in by dabbing setting powder.

