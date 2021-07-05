DIY face masks: The MINT worthy therapy for pimples and dull skin

The ultimate cooling care for acne, dirt-free, luster-less and dry skin.

Summer has passed, but it has doubtlessly left lasting memories that are still fresh in our minds. Think about your go-to body detoxing or a cooling drink that helped quench the thirst while it helped ease down the effect of the sweltering heat. The same drink can still help us all stay hydrated, right? A little mint or also referred to as pudina can cool our day’s stress and extend its potency in the skincare department.

Is pudina that good of a natural ingredient for the skin? It starts caring for your skin from the root that is cleansing your skin, toning it up, and leaving you glowing skin. Mint leaves are glutted with Vitamins A and C that can combat dullness and aid in enhancing your skin tone. Got acne-prone skin? Thank the universe for these leaves rich in salicylic acid that can counter acne and soothe inflammation. While you often scout for store-bought products curated with acne-defying salicylic acid, here’s an easy more like a hop-to-the-garden way to cure acne. Can’t wait to make a few DIY skin-loving skincare masks? We can’t wait to spill the secrets for you.

For acne

Ingredients:

10 mint leaves

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Wash the freshly picked mint leaves and grind them to a smooth paste using a blender. Add the aloe vera gel to the paste and dab it on your skin. Do not massage the paste. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

For deep-cleansing

Ingredients:

10 mint leaves

1 tbsp yoghurt

1/4 tbsp olive oil

Procedure:

Make the mint paste and combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Smear the mixture and massage for 5 minutes. Cleanse it off after 20 minutes so it absorbs well and keeps your skin moisturised.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

10 mint leaves

1 tbsp papaya pulp

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

Mash the papaya into a paste and blend the ingredients to make a glowing mask. Coat your skin with the concoction and massage in a circular motion. Let it sit for 20 minutes and rinse it well with tepid water.

Have you tried skincare masks made with mint before? Share your review with us in the comments below.

