DIY face masks to beat the oil for good and retain your skin’s healthy glow

Do you have an oily skin type? Try these homemade face masks powered with natural ingredients to keep excess sebum in check.

Is your skin getting way too glossy than required? Gently dab your fingers on your face and look at the grease you may have mustered. The production of sebum is supervised naturally by the sebaceous glands with many external and internal factors backing it. The glow might be what you aimed for but receiving the intense shine may not be your cup of tea. Simple practices like adopting a healthy skincare routine can help keep oil production in check.

The right choice of face wash and moisturiser play the fundamental steps in improving your skin. Also note, if makeup is something you can’t live without every day, you may want to skimp on its usage and use it when required because it can easily block your pores from breathing free and lead to the rise of breakouts. Try these easy at-home face masks for oily skin and keep the uncalled gleam away!

Recipe 1

Ingredients

2 tbsp Multani mitti

3 tbsp cucumber juice

3 drops of lavender essential oil

Procedure:

Blend all the ingredients to make a paste and coat your skin with this mask. Erase it off with tepid water after 20 minutes and pat your skin dry.

Recipe 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp besan

1 tbsp potato juice

1 tips yogurt

Procedure:

Make the mixture by combining all the ingredients and spread it on oily skin. Cleanse it off with water after 20 minutes.

Recipe 3

Ingredients:

1 tbsp powdered oats

1/2 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp rose water

Procedure:

Stir all the ingredients to make a face mask to help reduce the oil. Let your skin soak it up and wash it off with tepid water after 20 minutes.

How do you take care of your skin? Let us know in the comments below.

