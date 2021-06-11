  1. Home
DIY foot scrubs to never hit snooze on the much needed TLC

Meet your to-be favourite list of foot scrubs that will help exfoliate dry skin and improve skin texture. Supple skin may be a bonus and we’d love to take credit for it. 
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2021 09:16 pm
The weekend is here, and may it serve as yet another excuse for you to attend to your skin's various needs. Case in point? Feet that are dry and grimy deserves attention. How long has it been since you gave your skin a good exfoliation session? The change in season will sure hit your skin with a slew of problems. The prime tip to get keep the pesky bacteria away is by exfoliating your skin often. The prime tip to get keep the pesky bacteria away is by exfoliating your skin often. While exfoliation is a miracle step in keeping your skin free of pollutants and dirt, it’s equally essential to ensure it stays well moisturised. 

With our favourite salon shut, we have no choice but to turn to natural DIY formulas at home. Exfoliating twice a week helps to remove dirt, enhance blood circulation, improve the texture of your skin, and soothe rashes. Follow these quick tips on how to make foot scrubs also referred to as skin exfoliators because your feet deserve to glow, stay clean, and super hydrated. 

 

Coffee scrub 

 

Ingredients: 

2 tbsp coffee grounds

1 tbsp yogurt 

1 tbsp sweet almond oil 

Procedure: 

1. Whip it all together to form a thick paste. 

2. Slather and massage your feet in circular motions. 

3. Cleanse it off after 20 minutes. 

Oatmeal scrub 

Ingredients: 

2 tbsp ground oats 

1 tbsp milk 

1 tbsp aloe vera gel 

Procedure: 

1. Combine the ingredients and apply the concoction to your feet. 

2. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water. 

Lemon scrub 

Ingredients: 

2 tbsp lemon juice 

1 tbsp raw honey 

1 tbsp olive oil 

Procedure: 

1. Blend all ingredients and spread the paste on your feet. 

2. Let it stay put for 20 minutes and clean it up with lukewarm water.

 

How often do you pamper your feet? Let us know in the comments below. 

Also Read | Castor Oil DIY remedies: Unlock the magical secret to healthy, nourished and damage free hair

 

 

