DIY Ghee masks: A moisture surge for dry skin, and hair

An age-old ingredient that continues to be a striking saviour for dark circles, dull skin, and rough hair.

The long-established ghee is a staple in the Indian kitchen for its laudable nutritional benefits but is it limited to households in Asia alone? A few International celebs are loving its healthy hype as well. Kourtney Kardashian will vouch for it with a big yes. To give you a basic scoop, ghee is powdered with vitamins and antioxidants that improve digestion, functioning of the immune system, skin and hair health. Try and consume at least 1-2 tablespoons of ghee every day on an empty stomach or through the food you cook.

We’ve seen what the inclusion of clean beauty products can do to us. While harsh-chemical-based products are slowly being popping off in markets with the emergence of safe-to-use ingredients, it’s best to keep your skincare and haircare as fuss-free as you can. Ghee is unquestionably a miraculous agent that is accommodated with fatty acids to help nourish and soothe chapped lips, dry skin, and hair. If your skin is oily, take little ghee and smear gently on your skin, and do not retain it for a longer period because of its greasiness. It can also charm your skin and hair by improving the overall texture with ample smoothness and shine keeping dullness afar. Get your much-needed care from these DIYs masks.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp organic ghee

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric (for a natural glow)

Procedure:

Mix both the ingredients and apply the creamy mixture on cleansed face and neck. Repeat this twice a week to prevent skin dryness.

For dark circles

Ingredients:

1 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp potato juice

Procedure:

Take a cotton swab and dip it into the blended mixture. Dab it on your under-area and wash it off after 20 minutes.

For pigmented and dry lips

Ingredients:

1 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp beetroot juice

2 drops jojoba oil

Procedure:

Make the lip mask and use your fingertips to spread it on your lips. Massage it for 2 mins so it seeps into your lips keeping it super moist and soft. Whip this up twice a week for better results.

For under-nourished hair

Ingredients:

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Combine the ingredients and stir them to form a hair mask. Use the paste to coat your hair strands and rinse them off with cold water after 30 minutes.

Have you used skincare and haircare masks infused with ghee? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye

Share your comment ×