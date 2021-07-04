  1. Home
  2. fashion

DIY Ghee masks: A moisture surge for dry skin, and hair

An age-old ingredient that continues to be a striking saviour for dark circles, dull skin, and rough hair.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 04:04 pm
DIY Ghee masks: A moisture surge for dry skin, and hair DIY Ghee masks: A moisture surge for dry skin, and hair
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The long-established ghee is a staple in the Indian kitchen for its laudable nutritional benefits but is it limited to households in Asia alone? A few International celebs are loving its healthy hype as well. Kourtney Kardashian will vouch for it with a big yes. To give you a basic scoop, ghee is powdered with vitamins and antioxidants that improve digestion, functioning of the immune system, skin and hair health. Try and consume at least 1-2 tablespoons of ghee every day on an empty stomach or through the food you cook. 

We’ve seen what the inclusion of clean beauty products can do to us. While harsh-chemical-based products are slowly being popping off in markets with the emergence of safe-to-use ingredients, it’s best to keep your skincare and haircare as fuss-free as you can. Ghee is unquestionably a miraculous agent that is accommodated with fatty acids to help nourish and soothe chapped lips, dry skin, and hair. If your skin is oily, take little ghee and smear gently on your skin, and do not retain it for a longer period because of its greasiness. It can also charm your skin and hair by improving the overall texture with ample smoothness and shine keeping dullness afar. Get your much-needed care from these DIYs masks. 

 

For dry skin 

Ingredients: 

1/2 tbsp organic ghee 
2 tbsp aloe vera gel 
A pinch of turmeric (for a natural glow)

Procedure: 

Mix both the ingredients and apply the creamy mixture on cleansed face and neck. Repeat this twice a week to prevent skin dryness. 

 

For dark circles 

Ingredients: 

1 tsp ghee 
1/2 tsp potato juice 

Procedure: 

Take a cotton swab and dip it into the blended mixture. Dab it on your under-area and wash it off after 20 minutes. 

 

For pigmented and dry lips 

Ingredients: 

1 tsp ghee 
1/2 tsp beetroot juice 
2 drops jojoba oil 

Procedure: 

Make the lip mask and use your fingertips to spread it on your lips. Massage it for 2 mins so it seeps into your lips keeping it super moist and soft. Whip this up twice a week for better results. 

 

For under-nourished hair 

Ingredients: 

2 tbsp ghee 
1 tbsp coconut milk 
2 tbsp aloe vera gel 

Procedure: 

Combine the ingredients and stir them to form a hair mask. Use the paste to coat your hair strands and rinse them off with cold water after 30 minutes.

 

Have you used skincare and haircare masks infused with ghee? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 3 DIY blushes for a fabulous wash of colour that can be achieved in the blink of an eye

 

 

Credits :PEXELSGETTY IMAGES

You may like these
3 Cinnamon DIY face masks: A healing hero that can lay acne to rest
Grapefruit DIY Masks: A natural blessing for aging skin and dandruff prone scalp
4 Banana DIY Masks: Hit the care button for dry skin and frizzy hair
Avocado DIY remedies to SAVE your skin and hair from seasonal weather changes
Make your weekend self care plans with Ginger for your skin and hair
Your DIY Garlic guide to banish acne and dandruff woes
close