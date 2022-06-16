DIY hair remedies: Curry leaves are a natural boon for healthy and shiny hair

Back to the roots. It's definitely the best place to be. Look at how many beauty, haircare, and skincare brands are infusing age-old ingredients into their products today. It's 2022 and it seems like nothing can replace the miracles these can bring along. If one of your eternal struggles is hair fall and an itchy scalp, let's see what curry leaves can do for us. There's a good chance you may now have to cut down on your hair woes list, thanks to this green goodness.

This green aromatic beauty is a kitchen-favourite but it also does more good than you can imagine. Think lustrous locks and some more benefits, for curry leaves help to improve hair health. Feels like a task to replace your snack time with curry leaves and dry fruits instead of fried foods? For the love of good hair days, you should munch on these healthy treats. If you're looking for some home remedies, let's get you to DIY.

Boosts hair growth

Loaded with proteins, curry leaves help enhance hair growth. It also has beta-carotene and amino acids which come to play to reduce hair loss and strengthen hair follicles. Indulge in a weekly champi to tackle these. Take a handful of curry leaves and heat it with coconut oil and onion juice. Spread it on your scalp and give a good massage.

Combats dandruff

With the high potential to ease and improve scalp health, curry leaves can do their bit thanks to the presence of antibacterial and antifungal properties. Make this anti-dandruff hair mask and slather it on your scalp once a week. Take two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and blend it with the juice of curry leaves which can be kept ready with the help of a mixer. Blend both and run the paste on your scalp. Keep it on for about 20 minutes and rinse it off.

Keeps a tab on premature greying

Greys look great but if you don't want to show off these natural gifts, fret not. Try curry leaves for these come with antioxidants and vitamin B complex which work in tandem to restore your hair's natural pigment. Pick the best ingredients, amla and curry leaves. Once you have freshly picked and washed curry leaves turned into a paste, put it together with amla powder and spread it on your strands. Once applied, let it sit for 30 minutes and wash it off post that with shampoo so no residue sits back to add to the woes of your scalp.

Delivers shine

Dull locks may be an everyday thing fuelled by the chaos caused due to unhealthy diet, lack of a haircare routine, excessive usage of styling tools, or environmental aggressors. But, when you have something as natural as curry leaves at the ready, why let it pass? Crush a handful of curry leaves with a blender, and use this thick paste to put together a hair mask. To this paste, add one egg yolk and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Blend it well, this could make an icky mask but your hair won't complain later. Once done, distribute it amply on damp hair and wash it off well with a shampoo.

Do you have a go-to hair mask to fight hair fall and dandruff? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Namrata Deepak on her styling journey with Shraddha Kapoor, sustainable fashion moments and more