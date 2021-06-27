DIY haircare treatments that help improve hair almost immediately according to an expert

With the pandemic, we all have a lot more spare time at our disposal which can be cultivated into self-care. Activities such as exercising, hair care and skincare which were often neglected due to time constraints are now in practice more diligently and regularly.

A lot of people have moved away from their heat styling tools and products such as the mousse or voluminisers, to actually focus on their hair nutrition by indulging in all sorts of treatments targeting hair growth, hair restoration and scalp care. Not only are people buying specialised hair products, but they are also using a lot of ingredients from their pantry’s at home for organic growth, shine and extra hydration.

Different hair oils, pre hair wash treatments, hair masks, leave-in hair products and serums that help improve hair growth and health are significantly being used whilst at home. With influencers and experts also sharing tips on social media, some people are restructuring their hair care routine from there.

The most effective form of hair treatments has been our grandmother’s simple homemade DIY recipes which consist of basic kitchen ingredients that are easy to use and make. Everyone wants to use products that are organic, vegan, natural and chemical-free, and it's the perfect time to actually make these.

Making and using packs made of yoghurt, honey, coconut oil, olive oil, eggs, onion juice, aloe vera gel, green tea, apple cider vinegar, and other ingredients can also be easily made and used during this time to get various hair solutions. Whilst we are juggling work from home, and home-schooling children, we are all indulging in a bit of “me time” too.

A simple go-to hair care routine is definitely a warm hair oil massage and hair masks. There is a popular saying, “Invest in your hair, it’s the crown you never take off”. Below are some basic and simple treatments for immediate effect.

Wash your hair with cool water. It is good for the hair as it seals the cuticle back up and locks in the moisture from your conditioner. This leaves your hair looking extra hydrated, frizz-free and shiny.

Reverse conditioning - Wet your hair, put conditioner & rinse off the conditioner. Then apply shampoo, rinse and complete

Use natural home remedies such as curd, eggs, olive oil, etc.

Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle wet hair to nix the hair fall. A wide-tooth comb is most gentle for untangling hair as brushes can pull and tear your hair.

For a beautiful thick texture, look for hair products that consist of ingredients such as Vitamin B7, biotin, collagen, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Acai Berry Oil

One of the best home fixes is to use a mixture of virgin olive oil, castor oil and coconut oil before washing your hair. Post shampoo, use a hair mask at least twice a week to hydrate your hair. A simple, yet effective DIY hair mask is yoghurt and honey, which can be rinsed off with a vegan shampoo. To add the shine back, use a hair serum.

This lockdown has been tough on a lot of us and indulging in a little “me time” and other self-pampering routines might just be that little pick up that all of us need right now, while we wait for better and happier times ahead!

About the author: Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, Director Tressmart India

