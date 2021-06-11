DIY hand scrubs that give a nod of approval for squeaky clean and soft skin 

Weekend calls for a ”me-time” and here are a few DIY scrubs to indulge in for nourished and smooth hands are all things love.

Caring for hands is often ignored not knowing the problems it bears in an everyday situation. Whether you step outside or you stay indoors, the weather can be an absolute horror for your skin. It can strip off the moisture and leave your skin feeling undernourished. Do not make caring for your gentle hands a two-day ritual, instead soak your hands often with exfoliators that are brimful of nourishing, glow-boosting, and skin-soothing ingredients. What better way than to pick up a few DIY recipes to get the perfect fit for your hands?

Take notes of this DIY guide to help free your skin of dirt and dry skin. It’s never too late to hit that refresh button.

Tomato scrub Ingredients: 2 tomato slices 2 drops of lavender essential oil 2 tbsp powdered sugar Procedure: 1. Blend lavender essential oil and sugar. 2. Take one slice of tomato and place it on the sugar mixture. 3. Pick the tomato and scrub your hands gently with it. 4. Do not ignore your fingertips. 5. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Almond scrub Ingredients: 2 tbsp almond powder 1 tsp honey 1 tbsp honey Procedure: 1. Combine all the ingredients and scrub it in on your hands in circular motions. 2. Rinse it off after 20 minutes. 3. Follow it up with a gentle moisturiser. Rose petal powder scrub Ingredients: 2 tbsp rose petal powder 1 tbsp milk 1/2 tbsp avocado oil Procedure: 1. Stir all the ingredients and spread the mixture on your hands. 2. Cleanse it away after 20 minutes and use moisture for added hydration. 3. Use this scrub twice a week.

Do you pamper your hands with scrubs? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×