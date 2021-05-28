DIY herb infused hair oil that will give you soft and shiny hair overnight while boosting hair growth

Infused hair oils come with the added benefits of all the herbs and ingredients which in turn helps in improving your hair health.

When it comes to hair care, whatever you tend to do always seems less. However, with experience in the beauty industry, I can say that nothing works wonders as a good old champi. Hot oil treatments are the best when your hair needs extra TLC. it not only works well for the hair but also works wonders for the scalp. So to elevate your hair care routine, here’s how you can infuse the goodness of natural ingredients in your champi.

You will need:

Need leaves

Curry leaves

Fenugreek seeds

Coconut oil

Directions:

1. Start by cleaning the curry and neem leaves to get rid of all the dirt and dust. Wipe them with a cloth to remove any excess water.

2. Now, warm a few tablespoons of coconut oil and add the leaves and fenugreek seeds in.

3. Leave them aside for a few hours.

4. Once you think that the oil is turning green with the leaves and has soaked all the goodness of the ingredients, strain it out.

5. Apply the oil generously on your scalp and hair ends and leave it on overnight or even 2 hours work just fine.

6. Shampoo and condition in your usual way to reveal, healthy and shiny hair.

You can also make this concoction and store it in an airtight bottle for a few weeks. As an added bonus, each time you use it, puncture a vitamin E capsule to elevate the hair care routine.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: The PERFECT skincare routine every person with dry skin should follow

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×