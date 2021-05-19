DIY hydrating serums to get rid of dry and damaged hair

Do you miss going to the salon on a regular basis? Make these DIY hair serums now that you're at home. They’ll be a blessing in disguise for dry and damaged hair.

Dreaming of hair that looks and feels downright glossy? If your hair crossed over from being nourished to dry and damaged, it's essential to feed it with the right nutrition. Think serums that are infused with natural hair-loving ingredients. And apart from oiling your hair and cutting down on heat styling, applying a serum regularly can help protect your tresses from damage. Hair serums act as a barrier keeping dirt and harsh sun rays away from your hair.

For best results apply on damp hair. From taming unkempt hair to keeping a check on dandruff serums can give an ample dose of TLC. Do you wish to make hair serums that target dry and damaged hair? Lustrous locks may be a bonus you’ll receive. Make note: Do not try and finish up the bottle in a day for this can make your hair all greasy which will lead to an itchy scalp. Keep in mind the length of your hair and tweak the quantity accordingly. Lastly, do not store the formula for more than 2-3 days.

For dry hair

Ingredients

1) Sweet almond oil is high in vitamin E, vitamin B-7, and consists of antibacterial properties. This helps to keep your hair healthy, hydrated and strong.

2) Grapeseed oil is rich in vitamin E and makes for a great hair nourisher. Plays a key role in fighting dandruff and keeping your hair smelling fragrant.

3) Rosemary essential oil consists of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to help promote hair growth and prevent premature greying of hair.

Make your own

1) Blend 2 tbsp + 2 tbsp of sweet almond and grapeseed oil in a bowl.

2) Add 5 diluted drops of rosemary essential oil.

3) Transfer the serum into a glass bottle.

4) Shake well and coat your hair to seal in moisture.

For damaged hair

Ingredients

1) Avocado oil is known for its essential fatty acids and amino acids. It helps to enhance moisture, improve hair texture, shield your hair from sun damage and prevent hair breakage.

2) Vitamin E capsules aid in reducing hair loss, enhances circulation and helps you witness lustrous locks.

3) Rosewater is revered for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Helps to banish frizz and repair hair damage.

Make your own

1) Make a concoction with 2 tbsp of avocado oil and 1 vitamin E capsule (cut open the capsule.

2) Blend it and add 1 cup of rosewater.

3) Fill up a glass jar with this hair serum.

4) Shake well before application.

Have you ever used a hair serum? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Want to fight all acne woes? Here's the newest skin care ingredient Witch Hazel Extract to your rescue

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×