DIY Makeup brush cleansers: Experience the real deal of dirt free skin and brushes

Turn to DIY cleansers to help your brushes to start afresh with a clean slate.

To love makeup is your choice, but to take care of your skin is a necessity that mandates you to keep it free of toxins and nourished. Erasing off your makeup before you call it a night is an achievement for your skin. This ensures to prevent acne and block the growth of bacteria. But, we may have easily forgotten something. How clean are your makeup brushes? Left in the back-burner and thinking of all the chaos it might have contributed to? Of course, you may have successfully made your skin a safe spot for debris and fungus. There’s more to worsen things for you, a brush filled with dirt can hamper its functionality and lead to the formation of patchy makeup.

The apt way to keep them clean would be to get rid of makeup residue post each use with more than just water. It is equally essential to understand the nature of the brushes you use, soaps are mostly used to clean synthetic brushes. You can dilute them a little more when using them to clean natural brushes for this can prevent them from getting damaged. Waterproof products are difficult to remove but with a combination of deep-cleansing ingredients, it can be easy and ensures to improve the shelf life of your brushes. Always go for a sulfate-free soap or shampoo to wash them. Here are a few DIYs that can make it a fruitful experience for you.

Coconut oil cleanser

Ingredients:

2 tsp mild soap/shampoo

1 tsp coconut oil

2 drops of lavender essential oil

Lukewarm water

Procedure:

1. Take an organic soap and grate it so it can be melted using a double boiler or a microwave.

2. Grab a bowl and add half a cup of lukewarm water.

3. Pick each brush and churn it inside the water in slow motion. Ensure the water does not touch the root of your brush.

4. Once done, throw away the used water. Take out each brush and give it a rinse with cold water.

5. Place all the brushes on a clean towel to help them dry up soon.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients:

2 tsp shampoo

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp rose water

1 tsp olive oil

Lukewarm water

Procedure:

1. Add 1/2 glass lukewarm water to a bowl and place all the ingredients to form the solution.

2. Dip each brush inside the water and ensure it's dirt-free.

3. Wash each brush using cold water.

4. Dry them up by placing all the brushes on a towel.

How often do you clean your brushes? Let us know in the comments below.

