DIY masks for back acne: To give your skin a natural shot of glow and TLC

Hello, sexy back! Here’s a mini skincare ritual you can follow: Cleanse, target, treat and repeat!

Feeling the little bumps on your back? Your skin is trying to reach out for a little care by masking up. Simply put, time to free your skin from excess oil production, sweat, and dirt that can lead to clogged pores and pave the way for back acne to creep up. While hitting the gym serves a great deal in keeping your body healthy and fit, it can also prevent the air from passing by and blocking your skin from being able to breathe with ease. So, keep them away and put them for a wash, the sooner the better. An unhealthy diet, dry skin, dandruff, and oily texture are a few red flags you need to be wary of.

Your skin needs a fresh start and the time to say adieu to bacne is here. Let’s get a few homemade masks ready to kick those toxins away that have made your skin a pleasant haven for it to settle all the while.

Activated charcoal mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp activated charcoal powder

3 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Tie your hair up into a high bun. Blend the oats into a powder form. Wash your hands and use water to clean your back before you smear the paste on your back. Use a clean bowl to stir them well and massage in circular motions. Let it stay for 20 minutes before you cleanse it off with lukewarm water.

Yogurt mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp unsweetened yogurt

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp oatmeal

1/4 turmeric powder

Procedure:

Make a mask by combining all the ingredients. Gently massage the back as you slather the paste. Rinse it off with tepid water after 20 minutes.

Rice water mask

Ingredients:

3 tbsp tomato pulp

2 tbsp rice water

3 tbsp Multani mitti

Procedure:

Whip all the ingredients to form a cleansing and glow-enhancing mask. Apply this mask twice a week to keep your skin healthy. To whip it up, mix the ingredients and drench your skin with the paste. Give it a wash after 20 minutes.

Tip: Tweak the measurement as per your choice. Do not make it extra watery.

Credits :PEXELS

