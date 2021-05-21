DIY nail masks to put your glossy and healthy cuticles forward 

Masks that are sure to nail the nourishment game for your cuticles. It’s about time you let your nails do the talking as well.

Move over face and hair masks, nail masks are here and will soon make it to your ‘must-have’ list. Constant sanitizing, scrubbing, clipping, and buffing got those cuticles feelin’ like a wreck lately? Getting a manicure done decks up your digits no doubt. But, there is more to it than just a pretty picture. Get masking to help deliver deep nourishment and strengthen your nail bed. Take frequent breaks from painting your nails and make masking a norm at least once a week.

While you can get store-bought masks to perform the task for you. Making them at home with already available ingredients will aid in pampering your nails no less. Go raid your kitchen cabinet and get ready to rejuvenate your nails.

For stronger, shinier, and healthier nails

Recipe 1

Ingredients

1. Tomatoes - Strengthens your nails.

2. Lemons - Fights discolouration and adds sheen.

3. Vitamin E - Prevents nail breakage and delivers hydration.

4. Sweet almond oil- Combats dryness and keeps your nails healthy.

Potion

1 Tbsp tomato juice

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Vitamin e capsule

1 Tbsp sweet almond oil

Steps to follow

1. Blend these ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and place your fingers inside the concoction.

2. Stay put for 10-15 mins and cleanse it off with cold water.

3. Pat dry and moisturize your hands.

Recipe 2

Ingredients

1. Tea tree oil- Heals fungal infections and treats stained nails.

2. Shea butter - Nourishes and heals damaged cuticles.

3. Coconut oil- Moisturises and strengthens your cuticles.

Potion

2 Tbsp shea butter

1 Tbsp coconut oil

2 tea tree essential oil

Steps to follow

1. Give this blend a good stir and apply the mask on your fingers and nails.

2. Massage well and wait it out for 20 minutes before you rinse it off with lukewarm water.

