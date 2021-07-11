DIY Neem skin and hair masks to scare pimples and dandruff away

Bring your skin and hair concerns to zero with homemade masks that are easy to whip up and effortlessly pack a caring punch.

If neem has received ample attention over the years, it’s because of the hard-working role it plays from soothing acne to combating dandruff and more with the power of green leaves. While apple cider vinegar has been a recent favourite and garnered rave reviews lately, this age-old ingredient has nothing left to prove but will continue to outshine anything that comes by its way. Crush it so fine into a paste and give it the room it deserves in your beauty routine.

It has a solution for all concerns you may point out and here’s why it can proudly be touted as a natural cure-all agent. With anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties in abundance, it can help reduce the growth of breakouts, calm skin irritation, fade acne scars, and prevent itchiness. The essence of essential fatty acids and vitamin C can work big to hydrate your skin, boost collagen, lighten age spots, enhance skin’s elasticity and shield your skin from sun damage. Hair fall is another woe that seems like it has chosen us to be its best friend so make sure to coat your hair with everything neem to strengthen your roots and keep it free from getting dehydrated. Try these DIY masks to help your skin and hair out when it’s feeling low. Patch test recommends.

For acne

Ingredients:

10 Neem leaves

1/4 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Water

Procedure:

Wash the leaves and place them inside a blender to make a paste by adding water and aloe vera gel. Do not add excess water. Cleanse your face and spread the face mask on your face and erase it with water after 20 minutes.

For ageing skin

Ingredients:

1 tbsp neem paste

2 Multani mitti

1 tbsp cucumber juice

Procedure:

Combine all the ingredients to make an anti-ageing face mask. Smear it to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before you rinse it off with cold water.

For dandruff

Ingredients:

1 tbsp neem paste

2 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

Whip up a mixture and apply it to your scalp. Do not coat your tresses with this mask. Wash it off after 30 minutes with cold water and use a mild shampoo to ensure it’s free from residue.

For dry hair

Ingredients:

1 tbsp neem oil

3 tbsp almond oil

Procedure:

Pick up a pan and pour both the oils. Heat it and leave it to cool for 2 minutes until you get some cotton balls ready in your hands. Soak the cotton into the oil and work it on your scalp and with your fingertips rake it through your tresses. As per the length of your hair, tweak the measurement and hydrate your hair.

Have you used skincare and haircare masks? Let us know in the comments below.

