DIY Overnight masks to wake up with glossy and rejuvenated skin

Sleep well, but with your face masks on. Sleep well, but wear your masks. The sleeping beauty is always deserving of a little too much TLC. Give these DIYs a try today!
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2021 10:16 pm
Did you wake up with panda eye bags or looking as beautiful as ever? This is when you can rely on overnight sleeping masks to work their magic. They literally do what their name implies: they pamper your skin overnight while you sleep, resulting in hydrated, soft, and cushiony skin when you wake up. Your skincare regimen is a collection of products that are applied to your skin in a step-by-step fashion. Each caters to what it is intended to do; in this case, sleeping masks will ensure your glowing skin dreams come true. 

From delivering deep moisturization, repairing skin damage, to fading age spots, overnight sleeping masks can effectively treat skin problems. 

Tomato face mask

Ingredients: 

1 tbsp of tomato pulp
1 tsp aloe vera gel

Method: 

Make it a paste and apply it to your face. 
Let it stay overnight and rinse it off the next morning with cold water. 

Oats face mask 

Ingredients: 

1 tbsp ground oats 
1 tbsp honey 
1 tsp turmeric

Method: 

Whip oats, honey, and turmeric in a bowl. 
Apply the paste all over your face. 
Leave it on overnight. 
Cleanse your skin with cold water once you wake up in the morning.

  

Orange face mask 

Ingredients: 

1 tbsp orange peel powder 
1 tbsp aloe vera gel 

Method: 

Blend it and spread this paste on your skin. 
Wash it off in the morning. 
Pat dry.

Which is your go-to skincare mask? Let us know in the comments below. 

