DIY remedies to keep your underarms cleansed and nourished

Say hello to squeaky clean and baby soft underarms with these natural DIY detox masks.

How often do you swear by a skin detox session? And, what about your underarms? The more you overlook this sensitive area, the more you’re letting this place be a haven for bacteria. Detox your underarms to help them go dirt-free and odour-free. This is an important step in unclogging your pores and allowing your skin to breathe. Swap alcohol-based deodorants and antiperspirants with natural products as underarms require extra care.

Caring for dark and residue-filled underarms seems pressing but when you find a few effective home remedies that can do the trick and bear fruits of labour, you know it’s the best route you’ve followed. Head to your kitchen and make these detox masks to help exfoliate, nourish, and smoothen your skin.

Apple Cider Vinegar Mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp bentonite clay

1 tbsp argan oil

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Ensure your armpits are clean before you mask them up.

2. Combine all the ingredients and whip them up into a paste.

3. Spread the mixture on your underarms and keep it for 10 minutes.

4. If you experience any itch, rinse off with tepid water.

(Note: Natural ingredients may irritate the skin at times. Try a patch test before you apply it on your underarms)

Activated Charcoal Mask

Ingredients:

1 tbsp activated charcoal powder

1 tbsp potato juice

1/2 tbsp tea tree essential oil

Procedure:

1. Blend all the ingredients into a fine paste.

2. Massage the concoction on your underarms.

3. Let it sit for 10 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

4. Pat dry with a clean cloth.

5. Use this recipe twice a week to remove dirt and lighten dark underarms.

Self-care always comes first, do you agree?

