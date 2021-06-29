DIY Rice Flour face masks to COMBAT wrinkles, acne and dull skin at home

Rice flour was always here to make the grade from the kitchen to your skincare repertoire.

Is your skin seeking clarification on what to do with pesky toxins and dirt? It sure needs a deep-cleansing session with rice flour. The rice that is touted as a staple in most households offers an array of a boon for the skin. Does this ring a bell? It’s been a long time since the K-beauty has been obsessed over the wholesome goodness of rice water for its potent anti-ageing benefits. You know what to do next when you soak or boil rice the next time at home. If you haven’t heard of the relevance of rice in your skincare routine until date, you’ve missed what healthy skin can look and feel like.

You don’t need a store-bought product to lend you soft and youthful skin. A little hunt through your kitchen cabinets to find rice flour can do your skin good. Housed with antioxidants like vitamins and Ferulic acid, it aids in combating wrinkles, loss of elasticity, shields your skin from everyday pollution and the obvious signs of ageing. Clogged pores can invite troubles like the formation of excess oil and make room for the appearance of acne. Rice flour can help you in these circumstances to help unclog and tighten the pores blocking away the bacteria. The anti-inflammatory agents in rice can calm inflammation and soothe itchy skin. It is quite unpredictable to guess when your skin can be prone to damage. The allantoin in rice acts as a natural healer and promotes better skin health. Interested already? Follow these steps twice a week to make a few DIY face masks infused with rice flour.

Anti-acne face mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp neem paste

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

A pinch of turmeric

Procedure:

1. Cleanse your hands and face.

2. Use a bowl to make the mask.

3. Gently smear it on your face and neck.

4. Wait for 20 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Anti-ageing face mask

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp coconut water

1 tbsp mashed banana

Procedure:

1. Bring all the ingredients together by giving it a good stir.

2. Use your fingertips or a face mask brush to apply it to your face and neck.

3. Massage for 5 minutes and leave it on to dry for 20 minutes.

4. Erase the paste with lukewarm water.

No more dull skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp tomato juice

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Wash the tomato and slice it into two halves.

2. Place tomato in a blender to get not more than 1 tbsp juice.

3. Mix all the ingredients to make the mask.

4. Spread it on your face and neck.

5. Wash it off after 20 minutes and apply moisturiser.

